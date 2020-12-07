12/7 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s “alt-perspective” on McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Miz & Morrison & Styles, Orton in the “Firefly Fun House,” more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW TV REPORT

DECEMBER 7, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a graphic in memory of the late Pat Patterson, who passed away last week. The entire Raw roster, including Triple H and Vince McMahon, were on stage with pensive looks on their face. Tom Phillips asked the fans to observe a moment of silence and the traditional ten-bell salute.

-They shifted to the Raw opening video, then Phillips welcomed us to the “award winning and critically acclaimed” Thunderdome at the Amway Center. Byron Saxton then hyped the handicap match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. A.J. Styles & The Miz & John Morrison. Randy Orton’s music played as he made his entrance.

Phillips reminded us of A Moment of Bliss from last week where Orton “identified” Bray Wyatt’s weakness, and they showed a video package recapping said events. After the video ended, Orton spoke. He said any mere man would tremble at the thought of facing The Fiend, but he is no ordinary man. He said he smashed his moral boundary years ago and doesn’t need to wear a mask to let the darkness out. He said when the time comes, when his time comes, he’s going to stare the Devil right in the eyes and let him know the most evil son of a bitch has just come home. He added in the meantime, he’ll be knocking on the “Fun House” door waiting, wondering who’s going to “Let. Me. In.”

The “Firefly Fun House” music started and Wyatt welcomed “Randy Bomandy” to the show. He said since Orton was so mean to Bliss, he’s going to have to deal with “little old me.” Orton said he’s the last person Wyatt wants to play games with, and Wyatt used that to shift to a gameshow scene with Ramblin’ Rabbit, Huskus the Pig, and Mercy the Buzzard. They competed to win some crucifix-looking item I didn’t get the name of and the remains of Friendship Frog. The question was how should Randy Orton be punished at TLC? Mercy the Buzzard basically ate the buzzer, Huskus the Pig said something about a buffet, and Ramblin’ Rabbit said they should discuss their feelings (record scratch). Wyatt said that’s revolting. He said, menacingly, that “he” always has the right answers. Orton said he wanted to face Wyatt tonight. Wyatt said “Yowie Wowie!” and accepted.

-The commentators shifted to the next match pitting WWE Champion Asuka against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shanya Baszler. They shifted to a recap package of the rivalry between Asuka & Lana vs. Nia Jax & Baszler. They returned with the official announcement of a Women’s Tag Team Championship between the two teams at TLC (no mention on if it will be a TLC match). Asuka made her entrance accompanied by Lana. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with tweets in remembrance of Patterson from many wresters. They shifted to Jax giving Baszler a pep talk. They basically said they’re going to disfigure Lana, with “boobs on her back.”

(1) ASUKA (w/Lana) vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Nia Jax)

-They locked up to begin with neither gaining the advantage. Asuka looked to lock in an ankle lock, countered by Baszler who looked for an Achilles lock. Asuka answered with her own as the two wrestlers continue to trade submissions. Asuka locked in a kneebar, but Baszler rose to her feet and countered Asuka into a Saito suplex. Asuka rolled to the outside, then Jax attacked Lana as Baszler tossed Asuka into the announce table. They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Baszler in control. She worked the left arm as she tried to apply a modified armbar. Asuka fought off the hold into a pin for a two-count. Baszler responded with a leg kick followed by some chest kicks. Asuka ducked a kick and hit a release German suplex. Asuka hit a codebreaker, then hit a rolling armbar on Baszler. Baszler rolled through and looked for the Kirifuda Clutch, but Asuka turned it into a pin. Then, as Asuka looked for the Asuka Lock, Jax just bulldozed Lana on the outside. Lana countered a lawn dart attempt and shoved Jax into the steps. As Lana went for a seated senton, she was caught, but hit a head scissors on Jax into the announce desk. Asuka capitalized with a rollup for the win.

WINNER: Asuka at 8:30

-Phillips reminded us that’s now three consecutive victories for Asuka & Lana over the Tag Team Champion. They then shifted to talk about the rivalry between The New Day and The Hurt Business, showing Cedric Alexander’s victory last week over Xavier Woods. They showed graphics for Kofi Kingston vs. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy. They showed the exquisitely dressed The Hurt Business walking in the back. They accosted a poor sap who was just trying to sort shirts in a box in the middle of the only walkway. The commentators then hyped a McIntyre “Road to TLC” package as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The less said about that version of the “Firefly Fun House,” the better. I mean, when they advertised Orton “inviting” himself, I thought we might have him actually inside the “Fun House” a la Seth Rollins. Next, after last week’s astounding number of three non-distraction/DQ/rollup finishes, the first match involved a rollup….yay. The Tag Team Championship match is the natural progression of this story, though I think WWE should really tamp down on the dual-Champion stories.)

-They returned with an anti-vaping message and a “WWE Superstar Facts” about The Miz. Did you know he’s won a total of 19 championships in WWE? Phillips reminded us of the handicap match, presumably the main event, and shifted to yet another recap video of the tense alliance between The Miz & Morrison & Styles (that’s already four videos tonight). Joe and Saxton said the match will be combustible, and asked how much longer McIntyre can hold out with everything going on both with his opponents and Sheamus.

-They shifted to yet another recap video about the budding Dana Brooke-Reckoning rivalry and how Reckoning lost last week even after the interference of Mustafa Ali. The shifted to the back where Brooke was talking to Ricochet, who were approached by Riddle. He asked if they had seen M.V.P. while holding a box labeled “Bronuts.” Sarah Schreiber then approached the two after Riddle left and asked about Ricochet being on a “lonely crusade” (ouch). He said he hates to admit it, but there’s strength in numbers. Brooke said if slapping Ali didn’t get Retribution’s attention, her victory last week sent the message. She said tonight’s about teamwork, and she won’t hesitate to slap around Ali a bit. She pointed to her eye and said she owed Reckoning one. Slapjack & Reckoning made their entrance, accompanied by Ali as they cut to break. [c]

-They returned with a recorded promo from the three. They said they’ll expose their opponents as what they’ve always been: failures. Ali said he’s a patient man, but his patience is wearing thin and that Ricochet and Brooke will “meet their ends at the hands of Retribution.” Brooke made her entrance (flexing the whole time), followed by Ricochet.

(2) SLAPJACK & RECKONING vs. RICOCHET & DANA BROOKE – Mixed Tag Team match

-Brooke started the match by slapping Reckoning, and then they just roll around trading punches. Reckoning took advantage with some kicks and a running boot in the corner, but Brooke hit an enziguri and immediately tagged in Ricochet. Slapjack sent to the outside and Ricochet hit the Fosbury Flop. However, he yapped with Ali and returned to the ring by being hit a falcon’s arrow. He countered a Slapjack move and tagged in Brooke. Ali told Reckoning to finish it now while she yelled at him she had things under control. Brooke hit a sit-out Death Valley Driver for the victory.

WINNER: Ricochet & Dana Brooke at 1:41

-After the match, Ali berated both members in the ring. They then showed Sheamus in the back wrapping his hands as Keith Lee approached. Lee said no one buys this “cute guy” routine; the entire locker room knows it’s just a matter of time until Sheamus turns on his best friend. Sheamus didn’t deny it and glared at Lee before walking away. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So many videos already and the first hour hasn’t ended. My first reaction to Reckoning losing so quickly again was initially anger, but the more I think about it, the more I agree with Tom Stoup from the PWT Talks NXT crew: this is all setting up for Reckoning to leave the group and reemerge as Mia Yim. That is honestly the best option at this point, and as a fellow Korean-American, I hope this is the creative path they have planned.)

[HOUR TWO]

-They returned with a graphic congratulating Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins on the birth of Lynch’s first child.

-They shifted to Miz TV with The Miz & Morrison in the ring. After plugging Miz & Mrs., they hyped their handicap match by welcoming Styles (accompanied by Omos, who is actually being named in the lower third). Phillips hyped the WWE Championship match at TLC between McIntyre & Styles and confirmed it will be a TLC match. The Miz apologized for not having a chair big enough for Omos, but Styles said Omos likes to stand anyway. The Miz confirmed to Styles it will be a TLC match. Styles said it’s going to be challenging in this first-time ever match. He said he’s going to wrap a steel chair around McIntyre’s back until it breaks, put him through every table he sees (“He’ll be coughing up splinters for months!”). Styles said McIntyre’s size, strength, and passion won’t mean a thing when he knocks him out cold, climbs the ladder, and claims his spot atop the mountain as WWE Champion.

Morrison said that’s even if McIntyre makes it to TLC. The Miz did a crappy Irish accent to imitate Sheamus with Morrison doing a crappy Scottish accent to imitate McIntyre. They just devolved into some stereotypes and yelled at each other until they said, “END SCENE!” The Miz said he’s been watching a lot of Liam Neeson movies, Morrison Shrek. Sheamus’ music interrupted and said how it was absolutely brilliant and they nailed those accents (in jest). Sheamus said he’s sick to the back of his teeth that people keep saying he’s going to betray his best friend. He said if they were in a pub in Dublin and heard them talking that nonsense, he’d nail their faces to the bar, kick their heads off, and dump them in the gutter where they belong. Morrison asked if they taught match in Ireland because there’s three of them and only one of him. They did their annoying “COOOOOOOORRRRECT!” thing. McIntyre entered to even things up sans sword (the sword comes later).

McIntyre and Sheamus entered the ring, and McIntyre said Styles making too many threats and being hostile. He said sure, the odds will be against him, but the results are the same every time: Drew McIntyre remains the WWE Champion whether you bring Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, or “Jackass and the beanstalk” over there. He complimented The Miz & Morrison on always coming back for more no matter how many times they’re beat up. McIntyre said a lot of wrestlers in the back are talking smack about The Miz saying he has “no balls,” but he knows The Miz has “balls,” just not his original pair since Maryse keeps them in her purse. He said he replaced them with Morrison’s once he made him his “bitch.” Styles then interrupted from the outside, but McIntyre and Sheamus clear the ring of their foes (and their chairs). McIntyre then launched, I mean LAUNCED, the Money in the Bank briefcase from the ring all the way up the entrance ramp. The commentators marveled at McIntyre’s arm strength.

-Phillips then shifted to recapping the opening segment between Orton and Wyatt. Saxton informed us the match between Orton and Wyatt for tonight is official. The New Day made their entrance as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Hmm, I’m not quite sure how to take that segment. The Miz & Morrison are so annoying, but then again, that’s what they’re supposed to do; it’s just bordering on “go away” heat. McIntyre & Sheamus obviously have chemistry together and interact almost as if they’re just kicking back with a beer. Still, that segment did more for the handicap match than building the WWE Championship match, which I guess works for the immediate short-term. Also, find video of McIntyre chucking the briefcase.)

-They returned with more tweets in remembrance of Patterson. Benjamin made his entrance, flanked by M.V.P. and Alexander.

(3) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN (w/M.V.P. & Cedric Alexander)

-They began with Benjamin using power to gain the upper hand. He launched Kingston into the air, hit a running knee to the face, then a running boot for a two-count, then another. Bodyslam from Benjamin followed by sending Kingston into the corner. Benjamin sent Kingston across the ring, but was met with a running double stomp as he attempted a corner strike. Kingston took control with strikes, looked for an S.O.S., but Benjamin hit a massive gutwrench powerbomb for a two-count, then immediately locked in an ankle lock (similar to Joe going from powerbomb pin attempt into a Boston crab). Kingston countered a Benjamin maneuver, but appeared to hurt his knee. Benjamin sent him to the outside, but then ran into the barricade as Kingston moved. Phillips reminded us of the countout from a couple weeks ago, but Benjamin returned to the ring right into a Trouble in Paradise.

WINNER: Kofi Kingston at 3:25

-After the match, Alexander angrily challenged Kingston to a match. Kinston agreed as they cut to break. [c]

(4) KOFIN KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER (w/M.V.P. & Shelton Benjamin)

-They returned with the match in progress, Alexander in control. Kingston on the ring apron, but has his leg kicked out by Alexander. Back in the ring and Alexander attempted a pin, hooking the injured leg. Alexander immediately shifted to an Achilles hold, then a leg DDT. He applied a leg lock to a grounded Kingston, wrenching on the left knee and punching the knee. Kingston fought back with kicks to the face, and used one leg to kick a rushing Alexander down. Piped in “New Day Rocks” chants now as Kingston countered Alexander into a unique pin attempt, then an S.O.S. for a two-count. They showed the replay of Kingston hurting his leg on the monkey flip from Benjamin. Kingston with a basement dropkick to the knee followed by a spinning brainbuster for only a two-count! Kingston fought back, but they go to the top as Alexander looked for a superplex. Kingston fought off Kingston with a gourdbuster, then looked for an axe handle. He favored the leg on landing, then was hit with a Lumbar Check.

WINNER: Cedric Alexander at 6:20 (about)

-After the match, Phillips reminded us that Alexander now holds singles victories over both members of The New Day. Unlike last week, he celebrated in the ring with M.V.P. and Benjamin. The announcers then shifted to a video recap of last week’s “Symphony of Destruction” match between Hardy and Elias. They even showed Hardy’s Swanton, complete with his head and neck hitting the bottom steel step. They cut to break hyping a “Celebrating Pat Patterson” video to come. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Curious, curious case of the Tag Team Championship picture. It seems like the story is going to end up with Alexander growing beyond the tutelage of M.V.P. and Benjamin, possibly challenging Lashley for alpha status. On the other hand, that would make more sense had Alexander celebrated by himself again. Did they just forget that happened? I wouldn’t doubt it. Kingston is protected by having two consecutive matches and being injured, but Alexander has looked impressive. Not only do I love me a good brainbuster, but the bumps wrestlers take off the Lumbar Check are just a sight to behold.)

-They returned with Phillips transitioning to a video package celebrating Patterson. It was a tremendous package (as expected) set to Patterson’s beloved “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, including interspersing video and audio of Patterson singing the song. The photos spanned his career in wrestling, including with many current wrestlers. Really well done and heartfelt. Joe and Saxton gave their thanks as they returned, and Phillips shifted to a recap of Miz TV from earlier in the night. On second look, McIntyre chucked the briefcase into a panel, causing it to malfunction. McIntyre then made his entrance, carrying the sword by the hilt at first, but then he inexplicably held it by both ends of the pommel again. McIntyre had pyro both on the ramp and in the ring. They cut to break. [c]

-They returned with tweets about Sunday’s Tribute to the Troops event, and shifted to yet another video that showed Montez Ford giving a speech to the service members who were the audience in the Thunderdome (check out my TV report on the show here).

-They shifted back to the ring with McIntyre still waiting as Sheamus made his entrance. The Miz then entered first for the opponents, followed by Morrison and their dual slomo. They waited outside the ring as Styles made his entrance (accompanied by Omos, who enters after the pyro, smartly). They remind us of the TLC WWE Championship match “one week from Sunday.”

(5) DREW MCINTYRE & SHEAMUS vs. THE MIZ & JOHN MORRISON & A.J. STYLES (w/Omos) – Handicap match

-McIntyre and Morrison started the match. Morrison with a forearm, but was floored by a responding shot from McIntyre, who threw Morrison into the corner asking for Styles to tag. Morrison tried a kick only to be hit a Glasgow Kiss. Sheamus tagged in and applied a grounded side headlock to Morrison. Morrison used mat wrestling to counter and take advantage, but Sheamus just used his strength. Morrison hit with a Polish, well, Irish Hammer from Sheamus, who then takes out Styles. Ten Beats of the Bodhran attempted, but broken up by The Miz. Morrison took advantage and sent Sheamus over the top. Sheamus looked to clothesline The Miz, but he ducked and Sheamus hit McIntyre, who didn’t budge. Sheamus said he was trying to hit The Miz, McIntyre said get your head in the game. Morrison attempted a springboard splash onto both, but he was caught and launched over the announce table as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Sheamus in control of The Miz while Saxton let us know Styles has yet to tag into the match. Sheamus hit a flying knee drop for a two-count, then tagged in McIntyre. Interestingly, McIntyre & Sheamus utilized a neutral corner rather than their own. Sheamus tagged in as they hit a double team suplex, more like a suplex launch, to The Miz. Sheamus dragged The Miz to their corner by the face, then tagged in McIntyre for a double hip toss; good double teams from these two. McIntyre taunted Styles, but The Miz answered with a jawbreaker and rushed McIntyre into their corner. Styles tagged in and unloaded on McIntyre, then Morrison, then The Miz, who should probably still be selling the beating he’s taken a bit more. McIntyre fought off the three and made the tag. Sheamus held up The Miz as McIntyre just chopped away at The Miz’s chest. Sheamus sent The Miz to the ring apron, glared at Styles & Omos, then hit the Ten Beats on The Miz. Sheamus hit a rolling senton, then hip tossed Morrison into the ring. The Miz took advantage with an eye rake and chop block as the referee had his back turned.

[HOUR THREE]

Morrison tagged in and they hit a double gutbuster on Sheamus for a one-count, Sheamus just kicking out at one out of spite more than anything. Morrison struck Sheamus over and over, and then Morrison hit some kind of floating gator roll to prevent Sheamus from making the tag. Styles tagged in and worked Sheamus in a neutral corner. Irish whip attempted and failed by Styles, so he just kicked Sheamus and held a front facelock. Styles then rolled Sheamus into the Calf Crusher submission, and McIntyre came in and broke up the sub. Styles tried the Styles Clash, but Sheamus reversed it into White Noise. Both men made the tag as McIntyre and Morrison enter with McIntyre taking control, punctuated by two belly-to-belly suplexes to Morrison, then a double to both The Miz & Morrison. McIntyre looked for the Future Shock, blocked, then hit a HUGE backbody drop to Morrison who basically did a 450. The Miz pulled Morrison out and Styles used the distraction to attack McIntyre. Sheamus tagged in, cleared the ring, looked for the Brogue Kick on Morrison, but he ducked and Sheamus hit McIntyre. Styles with a Phenomenal 4-arm for the victory.

WINNER: The Miz & John Morrison & A.J. Styles at 15:45

-Phillips said now there’s something to contemplate between McIntyre & Sheamus as they showed replays. McIntyre looked at Sheamus with a look of, “Come on, man.” Sheamus had an apologetic look on his face. The commentators then hyped the Orton-Wyatt match as they cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Truthfully, I’m glad this is a non-squash handicap match we’ve been so accustomed to since Braun Strowman entered our lives, for better or worse. The story worked, and was well-told throughout the match. They setup the Brogue Kick mishap with the clothesline on the outside before the first break, and even though we all know this is leading to them feuding, the story has been told well. It will be curious to see if Styles emerges victorious in two weeks, if The Miz attempts a cash-in, both, or neither.)

-They returned hyping Raw Talk with Jax & Baszler, McIntyre, and Alexander & Benjamin. Phillips said he can’t wait to hear what McIntyre has to say after what just happened in the match, and they showed replays of the Brogue Kick. They then shifted to the words Jax & Baszler said about Lana earlier in the night about disfiguring her and making her unrecognizable. This led to the announcement that Lana takes on Jax next week; the Samoan Drop through the table is coming back! They cut to Lana in the back who frantically told Asuka she can’t face Jax. She said they have a chance as a team, but she has no chance against Jax. Asuka said Lana needs to say, “I believe in myself. I can beat Nia Jax. And then we will become Women’s Tag Team Champion!” Asuka said the first part about Lana believing in herself in Japanese. As Asuka walked away and Lana repeated the mantra, she turned right into Jax, who just glared at her and shook her head.

-They cut to a pacing Sheamus in the back, approached by Charly Caruso. He cut her off and said he knows McIntyre’s going to come back here and try to “kick my ass…and I’m going to try and kick his.” Caruso asked if it was intentional, and Sheamus yelled it wasn’t as McIntyre approached. Sheamus said, “you know it was unintentional, right?” McIntyre glared and said, “You know what’s about to happen, right?” They cut to break with the two glaring at each other. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So…what IS about to happen?)

-They returned with the two just going at it in the back with the locker room cheering them on. Drew Gulak as recording the fight on his phone. Pat Buck, in a nice suit, got in between them. McIntyre & Sheamus just tore apart Buck’s suit and slammed him through a catering table. They smiled at each other. McIntyre said, “Pint?” Sheamus said, “Pint, but this time you’re buying.”

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance (accompanied by M.V.P.) for his match with Hardy. They showed Riddle being laid out by Lashley’s The Hurt Lock last week. They showed Hardy in Gorilla as Riddle approached him with his Bronuts. Riddle said he was thinking about tag teams and didn’t understand the “hurt” part until last week. He pitched a tag team with Hardy to become “The Hardy Bros” with the finisher being “Broetry in Motion.” Hardy said he liked it, but had to go as his music hit.

(6) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/M.V.P.) vs. JEFF HARDY

-Lashley took control early with a huge slam, and reigned down shots on Hardy in the corner. M.V.P. yelled out, “His back is hurt, remember that,” and Lashley immediately targeted the lower back, much to the approval of both M.V.P. and Joe. M.V.P. spent time talking smack to a downed Hardy in the corner, and Lashley hit a corner avalanche that made Hardy crumple. Hardy fought back, but caught by Lashley who attempted a Dominator. Hardy landed on his feet, went for a Twist of Fate, blocked into The Hurt Lock attempt. Hardy fought it off, went for Whisper in the Wind, but was distracted by M.V.P. Lashley put Hardy in the electric chair, but Riddle came and took out M.V.P. Hardy countered, went to the outside, and hit a flying clothesline off the apron as they cut to break. [c]

They returned with Lashley in control and Riddle (with his Bronuts) still ringside in Hardy’s corner. Lashley and Riddle confronted each other, but Lashley turned to Hardy and drove him into the barricade on the outside. Lashley hung Hardy in the Tree of Woe and stomped away at his midsection. Lashley hit a snap suplex for a two-count as Riddle said, “It’s not going to be that easy, Bobby!” Hardy fought off The Hurt Lock attempt with a roll, but Lashley adjusted into a rear naked choke, utilizing his mixed martial arts experience. Hardy elbowed Lashley in the ribs, but this just cause Lashley to adjust into a modified Captain’s Hook submission. Hardy hit a jawbreaker, then fought back with strikes to Lashley, an inverted atomic drop, leg drop across the body, basement dropkick, and standing splash for a two-count. M.V.P. called for The Hurt Lock, but Hardy hit Whisper in the Wind right to Lashley’s head for a two-count. Lashley answered with a flatliner for a two-count and looked for a vertical suplex, but Hardy hit a Twist of Fate and went to the top for the Swanton Bomb (after removing his shirt). Lashley moved and hit a thunderous spear to Hardy. He applied The Hurt Lock, and Hardy finally tapped. Lashley didn’t release the hold and as Riddle tried to intervene, Lashley literally threw Hardy at Riddle and just calmly exited the ring.

WINNER: Bobby Lashley at 13:15

-They cut to the back in Orton’s locker room as someone knocked on his door. He opened it to reveal nobody, but then Ramblin’ Rabbit appeared. He said he Wyatt can’t wait to see Orton in the ring. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The Hurt Business should be dominant and win their matches, but it’s also odd that they had Hardy win so definitively last week only to tap here. If you’re The Hurt Business though, aside from Benjamin’s match, this has been a great night. Riddle teaming with Hardy is at least something different, but can we please have Riddle just not talk for a year like Crow Sting in WCW?)

-They returned with another Patterson tribute video showing tweets and pictures. The first set ended with a Vince McMahon tweet, the second set with Triple H, and this last set with Stephanie McMahon (you know they couldn’t resist). They shifted back to the Thunderdome as Orton made his entrance, slowly and calmly, to the ring. Phillips confirmed The Fiend (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. Orton for TLC (no match stipulation announced). The “Fun House” music played as brown long-sleeved polo wearing (not burgundy sweater wearing) Wyatt made his entrance.

(7) RANDY ORTON vs. BRAY WYATT

-Orton took control with a headlock early, but Wyatt responded with a shoulder tackle. Orton sent Wyatt to the outside, and looked for his belly-to-back suplex on the announce table, but in a turnabout is fair play moment, Wyatt instead hit it on Orton He literally spooked Saxton out of chair and headset as Wyatt grabbed the headset and said, “Yowie wowie, we’ll be right back!” They cut to break. [c]

They returned with Orton in control with Wyatt laughing at his own predicament; Wyatt is basically a masochist. Orton looked spooked at Wyatt’s continual laughter, but Wyatt used that to respond with strikes. Orton fought back and hit a big running kneed drop for a one-count. Orton then applied his patented mid-ring rear chinlock (will this last five minutes? Let’s find out!). After about 30 seconds, Wyatt rose to his feet and fought off the hold with an elbow to the gut, but Orton kicked Wyatt and slammed him into the canvas. Orton applied another rear chinlock, but Wyatt fought it off more quickly this time and responded with a huge lariat, flooring Orton. Wyatt hit some strikes, then hit his running cross body and a lifting DDT for only a two-count. Wyatt looked for Sister Abigail, but Orton countered into his unique neckbreaker/backbreaker combo (I’ve always liked this maneuver). Orton hit his signature stomps to the body and headbutted Wyatt, who fell to the outside. This time, Orton hit the belly-to-back to Wyatt onto the announce desk. As they reentered the ring, Wyatt looked for Sister Abigail again, but Orton countered with an eye poke and the draping DDT. Orton looked for the RKO, but then The Fiend’s light trick started playing, He hit the RKO, but the lights went out before he could make the cover. As the lights came on, he looked down to see he was draped over The Fiend (not Wyatt), and The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw. Orton faded as The Fiend grunted, and the show ended.

(Hazelwood’s Take: I was wondering how they would work themselves out of this match, and I don’t mind it at all. Wyatt’s previous matches as the “Fun House” character haven’t been very memorable, but they did more here to remind viewers of just how creepy yet formidable this “Fun House” Wyatt is. The trick at the end was fine, though the Kevin Dunn camera cut to an overhead shot zoomed in on Orton could have been left out. I’m actually intrigued to see what happens at TLC, which I couldn’t say even last week.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Sort of a slog of a Raw, but there were good story developments with a better build to TLC. The Hurt Business continue to shine, the McIntyre-Sheamus dynamic is intriguing even knowing an implosion is coming, and Orton-Wyatt is actually compelling. I could have done without Jax’s “boobs on her back” comment, but hey, that glare she gave Lana later on made up for that line. This is not a must-see Raw by any means, but it wasn’t as bad as some have been.