FEUD TRACKER – AEW: Detailed overview and analysis of current feuds in AEW involving Omega, Moxley, Pac, Kingston, Cody, Darby, Taz

TOP TIER FEUDS…

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. KENNY OMEGA

New Developments: During the AEW title match between Moxley and Omega, Omega pretended to be injured after hitting one of the ringside space heaters headfirst. Don Callis left the announcer’s desk and grabbed a microphone. He pleaded with the referee to stop the match. Moxley pushed him to the floor, but Callis was able to throw the microphone in the ring. With the referee attending to Callis, Omega recovered from his alleged injury and hit Moxley with the microphone, and busted him open. Omega pinned Moxley to become the new AEW champion. After, Omega and Callis fled the ring and in a quick backstage interview, Callis told everyone that Omega would be explaining himself on the next episode of Impact. Callis and Omega sped away from the arena in a car that was waiting for their escape.

Highs & Lows: Everyone came out of this match in a better position. After defending the AEW title for 18 months, Moxley is a more defined babyface even in defeat. Omega desperately needed a coat of paint, and his tainted win and cowardly escape defined him as a mega-heel. Callis is doing some of the best work of his career. He played up his relationship with Kenny several times on commentary. His turn was less expected because his words were often heartfelt and sincere which are not usually the ways of a dastardly heel manager. The integration of Impact Wrestling is an interesting one, to say the least. It remains to be seen if Moxley will have anything to do with Impact, or if he will try to get even with Omega and beat him in a rematch.

Start of Feud: Nov. 7, 2020

SECOND TIER FEUDS…

(1) PAC vs. EDDIE KINGSTON

New Developments: Butcher and The Blade beat PAC and Rey Fenix in a tag match due to outside interference from Kingston. After the match, Kingston beat down PAC and gave him a DDT on a steel chair. To everyone’s surprise, Lance Archer ran to the ring and beat down the entirety of Kingston’s family.

Highs & Lows: The addition of Archer feels random. The announcers tried to make it clear that there was a longstanding, personal issue between Archer and Kingston. There has been such little interaction between the two on AEW programming that interjecting the personal issue verbally felt forced. Archer felt like he was floundering without much to do, but it’s hard to imagine him as a babyface when he towers over so much of the AEW roster in physical stature.

Start of Feud: Nov. 19, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Since AEW is likely to have a heel world champion, Pac should emerge from this feud as the clean winner and be built as a challenger to Omega. Kingston can suffer the loss without damage and even go on to turn face later.

(2) CODY RHODES & DARBY ALLIN vs. TEAM TAZ

New Developments: Cody and Darby beat Ricky Starks and “Powerhouse” Hobbs in a tag match. After the match, Team Taz beat down Cody, Darby, Arn Anderson, and QT Marshall. The lights went down, and music played in the arena. Sting slowly walked down to the ring carrying his signature black baseball bat. Team Taz fled to the back. Sting walked up to Darby, Cody, and Arn and stared each of them down for a few seconds.

Highs & Lows: Sting adds nothing but intrigue to this feud. There are several unanswered questions as to why Sting chose to interject himself. Everyone involved, the majority of which were young wrestlers on the AEW roster, got a rub from being in the ring with Sting and his established legacy. Hopefully, this does not turn into something like Sting wanting to “preserve the legacy of TNT” or something to that effect. The announcers, especially Schiavone, stressed how long it had been since Sting was seen on TNT programming. Sting should remain an independent entity as his mission becomes clearer.

Start of Feud: Nov. 7, 2020

Forecast & Prediction: Sting will likely at least a few matches in AEW, and given his age, it will likely be a tag match. He should tag alongside Cody, Darby, or both. Whichever side he ends up on, he should come out victorious in his return match.

CONCLUDED AND FORGOTTEN OR DORMANT FEUDS…

Hangman Page vs. The Elite – Dormant

Chris Jericho vs. Mike Tyson – Forgotten

Cody vs. Jake Hager – Concluded

Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage – Concluded

Britt Baker vs. Tony Schiavone – Dormant

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage – Dormant

Brodie Lee vs. Cody – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer – Concluded

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston – Concluded

The Young Bucks vs. FTR – Concluded

