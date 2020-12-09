Impact Wrestling, buoyed by Kenny Omega appearance, beats last week’s NXT on USA in a key demo, plus detailed viewership and comparative metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling on AXS, buoyed by a heavily-hyped special appearance by AEW World Hvt. Champion Kenny Omega, drew 221,000 total viewers last night (12/8). That is 55,000 more viewers than last week’s 166,000, a 33 percent increase in total viewers. Last week’s viewership was above the November average of 134,500. Excluding the 116,000 viewership on election night, AEW averaged 141,000 in November.

In the 18-49 demo, Impact drew a 0.08 rating, above the 0.5 the prior week and the 0.4 and 0.3 the previous two weeks. In the 18-49 male demo, Impact nearly doubled the prior week’s number – 0.13 compared to 0.07. The prior four weeks drew 0.06, 0.05 0.04, and 0.04. (AEW Dynamite last week drew a 0.56 rating in that demo, more than four times Impact’s.) So they tripled their rating the first two weeks of November. In the 18-34 male demo, Impact drew a 0.05, up from 0.04 the prior week and a prior five-week averaged of 0.03. (AEW last week drew 0.29 in that demo.)

Impact actually topped NXT on USA last week in the 18-34 demo by a 0.05 to 0.04 margin. Impact’s 0.13 in the male 18-49 demo was behind NXT’s rating in the same demo last week of 0.19.

Impact finished no. 96 among all cable shows on Tuesday night in the key 18-49 demo.

