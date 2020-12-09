12/9 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Overview of all scheduled matches and features including Kenny Omega, Sting, Shaq, Young Bucks, Dustin Rhodes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE: WINTER IS COMING PRIMER

DECEMBER 9, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

Sting Makes His AEW Debut at Winter is Coming

AEW Dark Results

Sonny Kiss (w/Joey Janela) defeated Baron Black

Brian Cage defeated Danny Limelight

Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Alex Gracia

“10” of The Dark Order (Preston Vance) defeated Aaron Solow

Pretty Peter Avalon defeated Louie Valle

The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) defeated Shawn Dean, Sean Maluta, & Ryzin

Red Velvet defeated Dani Jordyn

Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt w/Jungle Boy) defeated Falco & Mike Magnum

Brandon Cutler defeated Fuego Del Sol

Ivelisse defeated Skyler Moore

Big Swole defeated Lindsay Snow

The Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) defeated Sotheara Chhun & VSK

Diamante defeated Tesha Price

Shanna defeated Freya States

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated Jon Cruz & Michael Nakazawa

The Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr.) defeated Colt Cabana and “4” (Alex Reynolds)

After 18 years @Sting has decided to return, but why? Tomorrow night @tonyschiavone24 gets to ask the man himself the question we've all been wondering pic.twitter.com/G02GhkRgPn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 9, 2020

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Kenny Omega will speak

Sting interview with Tony Schiavone

Shaquille O’Neal speaks with Tony Schiavone

Abadon in action

Inner Circle Ultimatum

Dustin Rhodes vs. “10” of The Dark Order (Preston Vance)

Lance Archer, Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher & The Blade

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison)

The Young Bucks vs. The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) – non-title match

MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Final Thoughts

After 18 years @Sting has decided to return, but why? Tomorrow night @tonyschiavone24 gets to ask the man himself the question we've all been wondering pic.twitter.com/G02GhkRgPn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 9, 2020

What a week AEW has had! Last week’s episode of Dynamite was easily the most talked about episode I can remember, with the show trending on Twitter late into the night. It was a jam packed show, from the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to the debut of Sting to Kenny Omega’s controversial win over Jon Moxley and his subsequent flight to Impact wrestling with Don Callis. It was a show so full of goodies that I was able to temporarily forget that Cody Rhodes is in an angle with Shaquille O’Neal.

Yeah you saw that right, @SHAQ will be addressing #AEW with our very own @tonyschiavone24 tomorrow night @ 8/7c 👀 pic.twitter.com/cDiPth7tXd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 8, 2020

This week’s show has a lot to look forward to as well! We’ll hear from Kenny Omega who will hopefully shed some light on AEW’s working relationship with Impact going forward and maybe hype his upcoming AAA Mega Championship defense against Laredo Kid at Triplemanía on December 12th. Sting and Shaq (both legends of the squared circle) will sit down for interviews with Tony Schiavone, The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) debut against FTR, and MJF and Orange Cassidy square off for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

The Dynamite Diamond Final will take place on #AEWDynamite, as @The_MJF & @orangecassidy square off for the Dynamite Diamond Ring! Watch #AEWDynamite this Wed on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP by @FiteTV for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/XRIBQgYYMg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 7, 2020

Tony Khan has promised that even more big surprises lie ahead in the coming weeks, and I hope that they can keep up the streak of excellent shows without relying on too many shocking reveals/returns/debuts (you can only interview Shaq so many times before it gets old, right?). They certainly have the roster depth to book great matches and interesting storylines going forward, and with the addition of Impacts Knockouts division maybe we’ll even see them book a compelling women’s storyline! The sky’s the limit!

RECOMMENDED: 12/8 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Ongoing coverage of Kenny Omega and Don Callis AEW Title segment, Tony Khan buying time to react, Bey & Moose vs. Swann & Mack, Alexander vs. Sabin, more