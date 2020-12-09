Young Bucks tell PWTorch match vs. Hybrid 2 on AEW Dynamite tonight will be “…a good old fashioned spot-fest”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch columnist Sean Radican interviewed AEW EVPs and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) for PWTorch.com VIP members. VIP members can access the entire interview here.

During the interview Matt and Nick discussed being EVPs and wrestlers vs. just being wrestlers, putting together their match against FTR at Full Gear, writing their first book “Killing the Business,” and more.

The following is an excerpt from the interview featuring Matt Jackson talking about what fans can expect from the non-title Young Bucks vs. Hybrid 2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) match on AEW Dynamite tonight. Both teams have prior history on the independent scene in PWG:

“You’re going to see a good old fashioned spot-fest,” said Matt Jackson. “We wanted to have a long 30 minute classic with FTR and that’s what we did. When you wrestle a team like Angelico and Jack, high flyers that we’ve been craving and dying to get in the ring with. We want to take you back to Reseda and we want to have a PWG style match and that’s what the fans want. People see that graphic and they go, ‘oh here we go.’

“They want to see action and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Matt Jackson. “We’re going to give them action. We’re going to give them a match they’re going to have to keep rewinding and pausing and trying to keep up with what’s going on. I don’t know if we’ll get this chance or opportunity to have this match again for a long time, so we’re going to take full advantage of it. We’re going to go absolutely nuts.”

