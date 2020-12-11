FREE PODCAST 12/10 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk AEW Dynamite ratings, Sting, Omega & Callis on Impact, NXT Takeover review, Raw, Smackdown, New Japan, UFC (136 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss a wide range of topics beginning with the surge in AEW Dynamite ratings and could it prompt a move by NXT to another night, the Sting segment with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega & Don Callis on Impact and Dynamite, a full NXT Takeover review, a review of NXT on USA including the return of Karion Kross, full reviews of Raw and Smackdown, and finally the latest from New Japan and UFC.

