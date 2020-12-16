Impact Wrestling viewership and key demographics numbers drop after last week’s surge sparked by Kenny Omega appearance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestling on AXS dropped from last week’s viewership surge built on the advertised appearance of Kenny Omega, although it stayed slightly above the previous “normal” range.

The Dec. 15 episode of Impact Wrestling, headlined by Chris Sabin vs. Karl Anderson, drew 177,000 viewers, down from last week’s 221,000 viewers, but still above the prior three week average of 154,000. In key demos, It dropped back to their typical 0.04 rating among 18-49 year olds (down from 0l08 last week), and 0.07 among 18-49 year old males (down from 0.13 last week), and 0.04 among 18-34 year old males (down from 0.05 last week).

Impact ranked no. 143 among all cable shows on Tuesday night in the 18-49 demographic, down from no. 96 last week.

