NXT and AEW viewership down Christmas week, key demos comparisons, year-ago comparison, overall cable ranking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Viewership for the Dec. 23 episodes of AEW and NXT were both down from the prior week. AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 775,000 total viewers, down 31,000 from the 806,000 the prior week. NXT drew 698,000 viewers, down 68,000 from the 766,000 the prior week.

AEW beat AEW in total rating by a narrow 0.56 to 0.55 margin. In the 18-49 demo, AEW led NXT by a 0.31 to 0.19 margin. AEW finish no. 5 among all cable shows in that key demo; NXT finished no. 40.

In the male 18-49 demo, AEW led NXT by a 0.44 to 0.23 margin. In the male 18-34 demo, which is typically AEW’s strength, AEW won by a massive 0.33 to 0.09 margin, nearly four-to-one.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 831,000 viewers, which was higher than usual because AEW took Christmas week off last year.

RECOMMENDED: WWE Raw ratings rebound, but how much of a difference did Orton-Fiend fire angle at TLC make, plus key demos and 20 years ago comparison