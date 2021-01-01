1/1 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on first Smackdown of 2021 including Big E vs. King Corbin, Sasha & Bianca vs. Bayley & Carmella, Reigns has a request for management

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER'S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JANUARY 1, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. AT TROPICANA FIELD (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FOX BROADCAST NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a photo of Jon Huber / “Luke Harper” as they did on Raw.

-Then the WWE “Then, Now, Forever” brand stamp aired.

-They replayed extended highlights of the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens cage match for the Universal Title on Smackdown last week.

-The camera showed a wide shot of Smackdown as Cole introduced the show.

-Roman Reigns made his ring entrance along Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Cole touted “another never-say-die effort” by Owens, but blamed Uso. Graves said you can question the methods Reigns uses, but you can’t question the results. Cole called his look smug and arrogant. Graves said Reigns is carrying WWE on his broad shoulders. Cole said there were a record number of people who watched Smackdown last week. (You don’t hear WWE talk about ratings much, but that NFL lead-in last week did blast up their total viewership count in the opening minutes of the show.)

Heyman handed Reigns the microphone. Reigns “absorbed the boos” (he’s had lots of practice). He said, “As the face of WWE, let me start by saying Happy New Year.” He said as he’s thought about it, 2020’s been a tough year. “When you’re the Head of the Table, when you’re the Tribal Chief, you make it work.” Reigns said everything he touches turned to greatness. Heyman looked proud. Reigns said he was discarded and thrown into the deep end, “and I saved him.” He looked at him in the eye and said, “You’re the most genuine, honest man I’ve ever done business with.”

He turned to Jey and said his cousin is a prime example of what he can do. Jey smiled. “What did I say?” he said. “All you gotta do is listen to me, observe how my brain works, why I do what I do. What’s happened? It’s been the best year of your career, has it not?” He said he’s having barn-burned matches, one after another, because he acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief. He said he knows who Jey is and he understood since day one. “To everybody else, it was ‘which one are you.’ To me, you’ve always been Main Event Uso. I wouldn’t have put all this pressure on you if I didn’t know you could handle it. You knock it out of the park every single time, and that is why I love you.” Kevin Owen’s music interrupted. Roman looked irked and disgusted.

Owens walked onto the stage. Reigns said to turn his music off. Riegns said nobody wants to hear from him. “You’re like a roach that won’t die, that won’t go away, begging for more crumbs,” he said. He said he experienced the Island of Relevancy. He said he was a social media sweetheart for a few weeks. “Now take your ass and get out of here,” he said. “I was generous enough to give you a giant payday. I hope you invested it well. I hope you gave your kids and your wife a good Christmas, but it’s done now. I don’t want anything to do with you. You are embarrassing me. You are embarrassing my show. Beat it, scram, get out of here. It isn’t about you.”

Owens said these past few weeks including at TLC and last week on Smackdown, he tried to end his career and end him, “and here I am.” He said he should be embarrassed that Jey Uso had to drag him off of ladder after ladder at TLC and handcuff to the cage last week so he can still have that title. He said it’s 100 percent clear, “the Big Dog is long gone and he’s been replaced by a giant bitch.” He said tonight it is about Cousin Jey. He said he’s there to fight not Roman, but Jey for what he did. He said he will pay tonight. He said he’s going to tell whoever he needs to tell that he is going to fight Jey Uso tonight. He told Reigns that when he’s done with his cousin, his family will have nothing to celebrate. He dropped the mic, turned, and left as his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Great work from everyone in that segment. Reigns continues to grow into his role and improves as he expands his range. Owens continues to show that no matter how inconsistently he’s booked, he can wrestle and talk his way back to earning a top slot like this one. An Owens-Uso match should be tremendous.)

-They went to Cole and Graves who thanked everyone for spending their holiday with them

-A sponsored video package aired on Big E’s victory over Sami Zayn last week to capture the Intercontinental Title.

-Big E’s ring entrance took place. He was exuberant, but not undignified or unsettling in his demeanor and body language.

(1) BIG E vs. KING CORBIN (w/Blake & Cutler)

Sami joined Cole and Graves at ringside. Sami said he’s looking at Michael Moore to direct a documentary on the IC Title being stolen from him. He was wearing a t-shirt that says he’s the IC Champion. Big E and Corbin collided mid-ring. Big E pointed down toward his groin and then did hip gyrations as he smiled at Corbin. Okay, now he’s being a little bit unsettling after all. Corbin took over offense a minute later. Barely three minutes into the match, Big E side-stepped Corbin and caught him with a sudden Big Ending. Sami leaped into the ring and attacked Big E. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Big E via DQ in 3:00.

-Afterward, Cutler and Blake attacked Big E. Sami joined them in kicking and stomping away at him. Apollo Crews ran out for the save, knocking Blake and Cutler out of the ring. He pressed and tossed Sami onto Blake and Cutler on the floor. [c]

(2) SAMI ZAYN & KING CORBIN vs. BIG E & APOLLO CREWS

Cole said WWE official Adam Pearce sanctioned this match during the break. A few minutes in, Crews and Sami both hot-tagged in their partners. Big E rallied against Corbin. He set up his running splash, then he clapped and signaled for his Big Ending, but Corbin countered with a Deep Six for a two count. Sami got into an argument with Blake and Cutler at ringside. Sami nearly Heluva kicked Corbin, but stopped short. Corbin and Sami then argued. Sami told Corbin to calm down. Blake and Cutler stood on the ring apron with Corbin. Sami said they’re all on the same team, so relax. Corbin abandoned Sami. Sami said he didn’t need them anyway. Crews then gave Sami an enzuigiri and then a spinning released sitout powerbomb for the win. “I guess he did need Corbin,” Cole said.

WINNERS: Crews & Big E in 5:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If you have a short attention span, these two matches are for you. Two matches in eight minutes, all action. Good to see Crews getting some TV time here.)

-Graves hyped Otis & Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro.

-Backstage, Owens approached Pearce and said it’d be helpful if he’d make his match against Jey official. Owens talked about knowing Pearce for 15 years. Pearce said he can’t do it and he knows why. He said he can have a match against anyone other than Jey. Owen said, “Okay, fine. Roman Reigns.” Pearce said, “Why are you doing this to me?” Pearce finally gave in and gave him the Uso match. [c]

-Backstage Big E told Crews he appreciated him. Kayla walked up to them and congratulated them on their win. She asked about Big E’s plans as IC Champion in 2021.

He said he’s had fans celebrating with him from Rome to Rochester, and “little Amandas and Nolans” come up to him all excited, from a distance. (A tribute to Brodie Lee/Luke Harper’s kids. Nice touch.) He said like the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, he will be a fighting champion. He said next week he’ll be issuing an open challenge. Crews said, “Consider that offer already accepted!” He said it’ll be an honor to face him next week and take his title. “You might not be so lucky next week when I don’t have your back,” he said.

-Riott Squad were already in the ring. Kaye came out and revealed her pick to be her partner was Tamina. Then Natalya walked out. Tamina and Natalya walked right past Kaye to team together instead. Kaye followed them to the ring, but it wasn’t clear she was in on it or welcome. Cole said she appeared to be auditioning to be their manager.

(3) RIOTT SQUAD (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan) vs. NATALYA & TAMINA

A few minutes in, Graves noted that Tamina’s kick at Ruby came up short. “Ruby did her best to avoid it, but it grazed her,” he said. Tamina set up a Samoan Drop on Liv, but Kaye yelled at her from the ring apron, and that gave Liv an opening to maneuver out of her arms and rolled her up for the win. Kaye celebrated and gloated from ringside.

WINNERS: Riott Squad in 2:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was just confusing. Kaye seemed to be on the side of Tamina & Natalya early, but then gloated when her apparent advice to Tamina backfired and led to their loss.)

-Sasha Banks made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) SASHA BANKS & BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA (w/Reginald) & BAYLEY

The rest of the ring entrances took place after the break. Lots of nice athleticism and double-team moves early by Sasha and Belair leading to a near fall on Bayley. They cut to a very early break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

A couple minutes after the break, Sasha tagged in and worked over Carmella aggressively after an exchange of words. he delivered running knees in the corner and then a running knee mid-ring. Bayley broke up Sasha’s cover. Sasha crawled over to tag in. Belair tried to swing her pony tail for Bayley to grab onto Bayley. Bayley intervened. Graves wondered if there’s a rule against using hair. Cole said it’s part of her body. Belair threw Bayley into the ringpost, then suplexed her on the floor. Carmella rolled up Sasha from behind for a two count. Sasha avoided a leap by Carmella into the corner, then rolled her into a Bank Statement mid-ring. Reginald, though, broke it up. He entered the ring and mouthed off to Bayley. Bayley made a move toward hm, and he flipped backwards to ringside in an impressive physical feat. Reginald then distracted Sasha, before back-flipping off the ring apron. Banks then kicked Carmella and scored a near fall with a jackknife cover. Reginald distracted Sasha. Sasha punched him. Carmella then delivered a face-plant to Sasha for the win.

WINNERS: Bayley & Carmella in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match that sends the message that Carmella has “earned” another title shot. You’d like to think the “Championship Committee” would take context of a win into consideration, of course, but that’s not how WWE decided title shot contention.)

-Cole announced Jey vs. Owens has become official for tonight.

-Backstage, Reigns, Uso, and Heyman were watching the monitor. Reigns said after all he has done for the company, they actually booked that match anyway. He was disgusted. “That somebody, they don’t appreciate me,” he said. He asked Uso and Heyman to “find out who doesn’t appreciate me.”

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. [c]

-Sonya Deville walked the hallway backstage as wrestlers and personnel reacted with surprise and welcome back messages. Graves said he’s been reinstated.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, but storyline-wise, why?)

-The Profits stood mid-ring. Montez Ford sang he’s ready for the New Year’s Smoke-tacular. There was a table behind them with tablecloth and something else under a covering. Angelo Dawkins told 2020 to get out of there. Ford said 2020 wasn’t the worst, because they won the Raw and Smackdown tag team titles by defeating the GOAT of all tag teams, The New Day. They revealed a drum set and Dawkins played some drums. Ford told a joke at the expense of Dolph Ziggler, calling him “The Heartache Kid.” Robert Roode attacked Dawkins. Ziggler joined in. They threw Dawkins over the ringside barricade, then worked over Ford’s leg with a chair against the ringpost. [c]

-Kayla asked Roode and Ziggler about their “unprovoked attack.” Ziggler said it wasn’t unprovoked. Roode said what happened out there is on their hands. He said they have something that they want and deserve. Ziggler said they smugly wave around those titles and Slammy trophies. Ziggler said what they demand is a rematch for their Smackdown Tag Team Titles and they will not stop until they get what they want.

(Keller’s Analysis: Ziggler still does a good “imitation of a good pro wrestling promo,” but he just turns up all the mannerisms too high by about 33 percent and it just comes across as a corny and unrealistic. It doesn’t feel real, it feels put-on.)

-Otis & Daniel Bryan made their way to the ring. Chad Gable gave them a pep talk on their way to the ring. Graves took a stupid dig at Bryan being a vegan “who isn’t getting enough nutrients to think straight.” (There’s good and bad vegan diets, but a lack of nutrients is hardly a necessary side effect of giving up meat and dairy. You have insufficient nutrients eating a highly processed diet with or without meat and dairy. Why even say that?)

-A clip aired of Bryan trying to back suplex Otis from behind as Gable cheered him on. Otis wouldn’t move. Cesaro and Nakamura showed up and asked what they were doing. Bryan said he’s showing him a strategy for the Royal Rumble and how to better use his hips. Otis swiveled his hips. Nakamura said it’s funny, but what’s funnier is the idea of Bryan winning the Rumble.

(5) DANIEL BRYAN & OTIS (w/Chad Gable) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA & CESARO

Cole said Bryan has never won a Rumble match of even a battle royal. He said he has lasted longer than anyone else in the Greatest Royal Rumble, an hour and sixteen minutes. They cut to a very early break. [c]

The heels beat up Bryan for several minutes before he hot-tagged in Otis. Otis took a beating for a while until Bryan tagged back in. Bryan escaped a Nakamura cross armbreaker attempt with help from Otis. Cesaro knocked him out of the ring. Bryan gave Cesaro a running knee. Nakamura rolled up Bryan from behind. Bryan kicked out and applied the Yes Lock for the tapout win.

WINNERS: Bryan & Otis in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid action for a WWE tag team match. All the talk of Bryan never winning a Rumble makes me think this is going to be his year.)

-Heyman whispered to Reigns that Pearce made the match. Reigns said they’re trying to take away everything they worked for. He turned to Jey and told him to go show him why he’s Main Event Uso. Jey fist-bumped Reigns and got up for the match.

-Owens made his ring entrance first. [c]

(6) KEVIN OWENS vs. JEY USO

Uso got in early offense including a two count. Owens took over. Graves called Owens “cagey.” Graves said Reigns can’t be liking that Jey is showing vulnerability in the blood line. KO slammed Jey’s leg against the edge of the ring apron. Then he yelled, “The worst part is it’s not even your god damned fault.” The crowd noise went out for a few seconds as Owens said that, which was very strange. It’s like they muted the crowd instead of Owens’s words. Owens said Reigns is his family and he’s doing this to him. Jey caught KO with a superkick. They cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Owens avoided a top rope dive by Uso, then hit a Stunner and scored the three count.

WINNER: Owens in 8:00.

-Cole said Owens is now going to beat Jey up. Owens then went after Uso’s leg. He gave him another stunner. Cole said he was trying to draw Reigns to the ring. Owens handcufed Jey to the top rope. Graves said Jey is in extreme peril. Owens gave a handcuffed Jey a superkick. Cole said he’ll be beaten up and tortured. Graves said he’s dismantling him. Owens looked to the back and called for Reigns. Owens yelled “God damn” again and they muted the crowd noise feed instead of him. (To Whom It Concerns: It’s the OTHER BUTTON!) Owens unlocked Jey from the ropes and instead dragged him out of the ring. “I’ll come to you,” said Owens. Jey tried to run away, but Owens threw him into part of the stage set. Reigns then attacked Owens among the ThunderDome monitors. Jey joined in the beatdown. It was the closest view we’ve had of the intricacies of the set and how the monitors are set up. Reigns bashed him with a chair and choked him. He yelled, “What did we tell you?” A “You suck!” chant was piped in as the beatdown continued for a while. Reigns threw Owens off the stage and through a table below with various cable coils on it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Clearly the Owens-Reigns feud continues. Good show-closing angle, but I’d really liked to have seen more of a showcase match between Owens and Jey first. that loss defined Jey down quite a bit losing clean so quickly.