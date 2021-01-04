FREE PODCAST 1/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey make some 2021 predictions including who will be fighter of the year, discuss most anticipated fight, more (69 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look forward to the year 2021. They predict who will be the fighter of the year, who will become champion, who will lose a title, and what fight they are most anticipating. Rick explains how he sees MMA and boxing heading down divergent paths. Robert and Rick also take a look at what pro wrestling might look like in 2021.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO