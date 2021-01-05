VIP AUDIO 1/4 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1 Roundtable (w/Radican & Fann): In-depth review of entire show, thoughts on atmosphere, a look ahead to Wrestle Kingdom Night 2 (56 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 1 audio roundtable. The show begins with a look at Naito defending the IWGP IC & IWGP Hvt. Championships against Kota Ibushi. They then work their way backwards through the card, reviewing each match in depth. The show ends with Radican and Fann looking at the results of night one of Wrestle Kingdom and how they impact night two.

