Kenny Omega to appear on Impact Wrestling this week

AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, is headed back to the IMPACT Zone.

It was announced on Monday via Twitter that Omega would appear with Don Callis on the January 12th episode of Impact Wrestling. This is the go-home episode of television ahead of Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV event this Saturday night.

At Hard to Kill, Omega will team with Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson against Rich Swann & the Motor City Machine Guns in a six-man tag team match.

