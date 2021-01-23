A.J. Styles not close to leaving WWE for AEW in 2019

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Take a deep breath rumor mill. A.J. Styles was not close to leaving WWE for AEW in 2019.

In an interview with Graham Matthews at Bleacher Report and transcribed by Wrestling Inc, Styles confirmed that though the rumors were out there, he never was close to leaving the WWE.

Styles said, “Like I said, this is a business. I’m going to go where business is best for AJ Styles. I like WWE. I like everything about it. And I know it. I’m used to it. I don’t want to leave. This is a business, though. This is what we do for a living. Was it close? I wouldn’t say it was close for me. Like I said, I want to be in WWE.”

Styles has history with many on the AEW roster because of his ties to Bullet Club in Japan. The rumors had Styles debuting with former Bullet Club members Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson on the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite.

Styles has been with the WWE since 2016. He’s won the WWE Championship twice and also held the WWE United States Championship and WWE Intercontinental Championship.

