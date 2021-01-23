FREE PODCAST 1/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (1-21-16) Attitude Era Raw writer Ed Ferrara talks working with McMahon, Rock’s ’98 heel turn, Styles, Samoa Joe, transition to WCW, NXT (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (1-21-2016). On this episode, Wade Keller interviews former WWF, WCW, and TNA creative team writer Ed Ferrara. He talks about stories working with Vince McMahon during the Attitude Era, the Survivor Series ’98 Rock turn, his transition to WCW and why it didn’t work out, working with A.J. Styles and Samoa Joe in TNA and thoughts on them in WWE/NXT, and passionate thoughts on NXT’s current product and why he’s such a fan.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO