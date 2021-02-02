News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/2 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship: (2-3-11) Keller & Parks with WrestleMania Speculation, Sting Speculation, Daniel Bryan, Gail Kim, WWE’s Top Ten Misses of 2010 (110 min)

February 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a 10 Years Ago Tuesday Flagship episode from Feb. 3, 2011 with host Wade Keller and columnist Greg Parks. They take phone calls on a variety of topics including more on WrestleMania’s possibilities, Sting speculation, Daniel Bryan, Money in the Bank, and more. Plus are PWTorch Livecast callers also MMA fans? And in the VIP Aftershow, a review of a strong Smackdown last week and a review of the Top Ten WWE Misses of 2010 from Jon Mezzera’s newsletter article. This includes a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

