VIP AUDIO 2/1 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Rumble fallout, Edge vs. Orton, Sheamus turns on Drew, Damien Priest and Bad Bunny, Riddle vs. Lashley, more (31 min)

February 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Bad Bunny giving a celebrity rub to Damien Priest’s Raw debut, Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre, the latest with Charlotte, Lacey Evans, Ric Flair, and Asuka, an Edge vs. Randy Orton main event, more special effects and edits with Alexa Bliss, Lana & Naomi succeed as a new team, Riddle destroyed by Bobby Lashley, and more.

