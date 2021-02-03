2/3 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Beach Break featuring the Sabian and Ford wedding, tag team battle royale, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER
FEBRUARY 3, 2021
AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST
BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.
AEW Dark Results
Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, & Nick Comoroto defeated M’Badu, Terrence Hughes & Terrell Hughes
Rey Fenix defeated KC Navarro
Tay Conti defeated Tesha Price
Thunder Rosa defeated Dani Jordyn
Santana & Ortiz defeated Fuego Del Sol & Vary Morales
Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina Perez
The Acclaimed defeated Danny Limelight & Ryzin
Bear Country, Sonny Kiss, & Joey Janela defeated Shawn Dean, Aaron Solow, Baron Black, & Mike Verna
Ivelisse & Diamante defeated Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen
The Gunn Club defeated John Skyler & Ray Jaz
Red Velvet defeated Alex Gracia
Preston “10” Vance of the Dark Order defeated Jake St. Patrick
SCU defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
Dynamite Matches and Segments
-Jon Moxley, Pac, & Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, & Karl Anderson
-Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker
-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston – Lumberjack Match
-Hangman Page & Matt Hardy vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)
-Tag Team Battle Royale for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles (Top Flight, Private Party, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, Alex Reynolds & John Silver, Chris Jericho & MJF, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson, Santana & Ortiz, The Acclaimed, Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager, The Young Bucks)
-Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s Wedding
Final Thoughts: The day we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are finally tying the knot! And right when you think things couldn’t get any better you remember that The Best Man Miro will be there with his butler, Charles! This is either going to be a “beautiful disaster” or a regular “disaster disaster,” and I’m excited to see what happens either way. I had FTR winning the the tag team Battle Royale, but now that AEW has announced their suspension I’m leaning toward Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. I really don’t care for these Battle Royale’s to determine a challenger-isn’t this why we have rankings? I’d rather have AEW completely jettison the idea of rankings than keep ignoring them at every turn.
