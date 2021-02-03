ROH re-signs another key star (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor continues to lock up key pieces of their roster.

ROH announced this afternoon that they have re-signed Jay Lethal. Lethal currently holds the ROH Tag Team Championship with Jonathan Gresham who also recently re-signed with the company.

Ring of Honor is pleased to announce that Jay Lethal has re-signed with the company. https://t.co/ClxDWBMCCm@TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/lHsXkgfzFj — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 3, 2021

Lethal debuted for ROH in 2003. He is the only star to hold both the ROH World Championship and ROH Television Championship at the same time. Lethal also holds the record for most days as champion for each.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Another smart move by Ring of Honor. Like Gresham, Lethal is a key piece of what the ROH puzzle looks like in 2021 and beyond. He’s become synonymous with the company. Good on ROH for keeping him happy and locked into place as they evolve.

