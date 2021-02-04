FREE PODCAST 2/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss Kenta’s AEW debut, talk more about food, take emails, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about Kenta’s debut with AEW, when he attacked Jon Moxley at the close of Dynamite. From there they take emails, talk some more about food, and then run through other stuff they liked and didn’t like on this week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO