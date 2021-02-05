SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Butch Reed’s official Instagram account announced this morning that he had passed away due to heart complications at the age of 66.

The post said, “To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven “Hacksaw Butch Reed.”

Reed was a former WCW Tag Team Champion who worked in a variety of different territories including Mid-South Wrestling, WCW, and WWE. Reed was one half of the Doom tag team with Ron Simmons. You can read the full Instagram post here.