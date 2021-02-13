SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 10, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe

Ricochet and Carrillo do their thing and put on a clinic in the ring.

(1) DANA BROOKE (w/ Mandy Rose) vs. PEYTON ROYCE

The women locked up and Royce took control with a side headlock takedown. Brooke reversed the maneuver and took Royce down the same way. They exchanged several pin attempts before Royce stunned Brooke with a kick to the midsection. Royce worked on Brooke’s left arm on the mat. Royce fired Brooke’s face into the top turnbuckle, then kicked her in the face. Royce jumped from the middle turnbuckle to stomp Brooke’s arm, then applied an arm bar.

Brooke got to her feet but Royce tossed her into the corner. Royce landed a forearm shot, but missed a spin kick. Brooke then took advantage and landed two forearms of her own, before leveling Royce twice with shoulder blocks. From there, Brooke splashed Royce in the middle of the ring and covered for two.

Royce caught a boot to the chin in the corner, then Brooke suplexed Royce into the middle. Royce awkwardly dodged a running attack by Brooke, almost as if she knew it was coming before it began. Brooke took Royce down with a bulldog, then delivered a spinning neck breaker. She covered Royce for the three-count.

WINNER: Dana Brooke by pinfall in 6:40.

Meyers’s Analysis: It was good to see Royce work over Brooke’s arm, if only for a brief segment of the match. The rest was pretty clunky. The opening exchange looked like it was running at 2/3 speed and Peyton completely telegraphed that she knew what Brooke’s next move was going to be in the corner. Not a great outing overall.

(2) RICOCHET vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO

After exchanging some quick holds and go-behinds, Ricochet applied a side headlock. Carrillo reversed the hold into his own headlock, then took Ricochet down with a shoulder block. Ricochet kipped up but Carrillo applied a head scissors on the mat. Ricochet rolled out of the move and reapplied the headlock. Carrillo reversed the hold a second time and took Ricochet down with an arm drag. The pace picked up again, and both men attempted enziguri on the other, but both flipped through the attack and landed on their feet. They stared each other down as we cut to break.

After the break, Ricochet finally took Carrillo down with an enziguri, then again with a drop kick. They briefly exchanged blows before Ricochet settled into an arm bar. He rolled over to pin Carrillo’s shoulders for two. Ricochet scoop slammed Carrillo, then dropped a quick elbow before covering for another two-count. Carrillo reversed out of a suplex attempt, then hit a springboard high cross body off the second rope. Carrillo covered for two.

Carrillo clobbered Ricochet in the corner with a running clothesline. Both wrestlers ran the ropes and collided in the middle of the ring, sending both down to the canvas. They got to their feet and violently clotheslined each other twice, then took each other down with simultaneous kicks to each other’s faces. They got to their feet and Ricochet set up for the Kickback but Carrillo broke free. Instead, Carrillo sprung off the middle rope and kicked Ricochet in the face. Carrillo slammed Ricochet to the mat with a face-first powerbomb, then covered for two.

Carrillo was stunned at the kick out and spent time and energy fretting about Ricochet’s resilience rather than continuing his physical punishment. Carrillo climbed to the top rope and launched into a moonsault, but Ricochet predictably rolled out of the way. Ricochet slowly approached Carrillo, who was on all fours, and landed a nice-looking axe kick to the back of Carrillo’s skull. Ricochet transitioned this into a spinning suplex and cover, but Carrillo kicked out at two.

Carrillo writhed on the mat while Ricochet prepared in the corner. Carrillo dodged Ricochet’s initial attack and rolled him up. Ricochet kicked out and didn’t miss on his second attempt at the Recoil. Carrillo was out, and Ricochet covered for three.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall in 9:20.

Meyers’s Analysis: This was quite the opposite of the women’s match as it featured high-speed action and inventive counters and simultaneous attacks. The match also had at least two believable near falls, which are a rare thing of beauty on Main Event. Nicely done.

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

