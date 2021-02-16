2/16 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Jon Moxley in action, Kingston vs. Solow, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 16, 2021

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Additional guest commentators throughout the show: Anthony Ogogo and Ricky Starks.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Excalibur and Taz welcomed us to Dark. They were joined by Anthony Ogogo at the beginning of the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. JON CRUZ

Cruz hit a dropkick on Moxley right off the bat, then took him down with a head scissors. Moxley came back with a German suplex. Moxley followed up with a few stiff kicks for good measure. With Cruz in the corner, Moxley nailed him with a stiff chop. Moxley attempted a superplex off the top, but Cruz was able to fight him off. Cruz missed a dive off the top and was met with a rolling elbow strike from Moxley. Moxley locked in a front face choke. Cruz went limp and Moxley picked up the win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 2:30

Moynahan’s Take: Very nice to see Moxley on Dark and a nice squash victory at that to kick things off.

(2) BEAR COUNTRY (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. CHAOS PROJECT (Luther & Serpentico)

Boulder started things off against Serpentico. Luther distracted Boulder, allowing Serpentico to hop on his back. It didn’t work, as Boulder easily shrugged him off. Bronson tagged in and helped Boulder double team Serpentico. Luther ran in and attacked Bronson as the ref was distracted with Boulder. Serpentico took the advantage. Luther tagged in and used Serpentico as a weapon against Bronson. Bronson fought out of Chaos Project’s corner, and finally made the hot tag to Boulder who ran in and took out both opponents. Bronson tagged back in and attempted a climb to the top rope, but Luther broke it up. Serpentico took advantage and kicked Bronson’s leg, then came off the top with a senton for a close three count. Chaos Project went for the Creeping Death finisher on Bronson, but this time Boulder broke up the attempt. Bear Country hit a double team splash on Serpentico and picked up the win.

WINNERS: Bear Country in 7:00

Moynahan’s Take: An impressive win by Bear Country. Going in, I honestly wasn’t sure who would be favored here, so I’m pleasantly surprised by this outcome. As always, glad to see Bear Country shine.

(3) THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE (w/ The Bunny) vs. JAKE ST. PATRICK & SAGE SCOTT

Butcher and Blade attacked St. Patrick and Scott before the bell rang. After the bell, Butcher and Blade continued the attack, landing a double punt kick on St. Patrick. Scott was able to tag in but didn’t have much luck either. Blade and Butcher, with his ring jacket still on, nailed Scott with a double team powerbomb for the win.

WINNERS: The Butcher & The Blade in 2:00

Moynahan’s Take: Complete dominance by The Butcher and The Blade, which is another way to say “squash.”

(4) SHANNA vs. RENEE MICHELLE

Michelle locked in an arm bar, but Shanna rolled through into one of her own. Shanna landed a series of arm drags, then launched Michelle into the corner. Michelle fought back, dropping Shanna with one shot. Michelle locked in a head scissors, but Shanna countered and dropped her down to the mat. Shanna charged in with a running forearm which sent Michelle spinning. Shanna landed a spike piledriver for a two count. Shanna nailed Michelle with a Stunner, then hit a running dropkick as Michelle laid across the bottom rope. Shanna landed a release tiger suplex and picked up the win.

WINNER: Shanna in 5:30

Moynahan’s Take: A very nice showing by Shanna here. I’m a little surprised we haven’t seen her on Dynamite as of late, but she is nevertheless picking up a good deal of experience on Dark.

(5) JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS (w/ The Dark Order) vs. ERIC JAMES & VSK

Reynolds went for a quick crucifix pin attempt on James. Silver tagged in and helped Reynolds flatten James with a double team move. Silver showed off his speed as he ran the ropes, ending with a stiff elbow to James. James came back, hitting a falling neck breaker. VSK tagged in and worked a double team with James on Silver. Silver was able to make the tag to Reynolds, who proceeded to nail VSK with a running back elbow and a dropkick. With Silver back in, the Dark Order duo hit VSK with a Dark Destroyer for the win.

WINNERS: Silver & Reynolds in 5:00

Moynahan’s Take: This was quick, but enjoyable. The Dark Destroyer finisher is very impressive. For those that haven’t seen it (first time for me), it’s basically a Destroyer, but in double DDT form.

(6) JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy w/ Marko Stunt) vs. BARON BLACK & JOHN SKYLER

Jungle Boy hit Black with a shotgun dropkick right from the bell. Luchasaurus came in and nailed Skyler with a massive boot to the face, then nailed Black with a tail whip. All four men came in, and Jurassic Express hit Black with the double powerbomb for the quick win.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 1:00

Moynahan’s Take: A. Complete. Squash. I liked this though, as it played into the intensity surrounding their feud with FTR.

(7) TAY CONTI (w/Anna Jay) vs. VERTVIXEN

Conti went in early with a takedown with pin attempt. Vertvixen rolled to the outside, and Conti followed. Conti threw a punch but Vertvixen moved, and Conti nearly hit Anna Jay. Back inside, Conti hit Vertvixen with a rising knee strike, then sent her into the corner and nailed her again. Conti locked in a submission for the quick tap out.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 2:00

Moynahan’s Take: Yet another quick match. Just because it was quick doesn’t mean it wasn’t effective. Conti continues to look strong each week.

(8) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. AARON SOLOW

Kingston took Solow over with a side headlock. Kingston yelled at the ref, saying Solow pulled his hair (love it). With Kingston on offense, Solow tried fighting back, but was met with a stiff chop to the chest. Kingston landed a double underhook but could only get a two count. Solow reversed an arm drag and hit a drop kick on Kingston. Solow followed up with a corkscrew kick, but Kingston kicked out of a pin attempt at two. Solow climbed to the top, but Kingston cut him off. Solow head-butted Kingston, who fell to the mat. Solow hit a diving foot stomp on Kingston’s chest but could only get another two count. Kingston hit his spinning back fist finisher for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Kingston in 8:00

Moynahan’s Take: Kingston looked very good in this one and was physical and menacing throughout. Highlight of the night thus far was when Kingston called out the ref for allowing Solow to “pull” his hair.

(9) RICKY STARKS (w/Hook) vs. KC NAVARRO

Starks nailed Navarro with a spear at the bell and covered him for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in less than 00:05

Moynahan’s Take: Okay, wow, that was fast. This night has been filled with squash matches, but this takes the cake.

(10) Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso

Misterioso made his AEW debut here. Misterioso landed a tope over the top right onto Cutler, then hit a stalling senton as Cutler laid on the mat. Cutler rallied back with a springboard clothesline, then hit a senton of his own. Cutler hit the long-distance leg drop for a two count. Misterioso went for a moonsault but Cutler was able to get his boots up. Cutler hit an enziguri and covered for another two count. Misterioso got dumped over the top rope allowing Cutler to hit his own tope suicida. Back inside, Cutler landed a springboard cross body for a two count. Cutler hit another cross body off the second rope, again for a two count. Cutler, for the third time, hit another cross body for a two. Misterioso caught Cutler with a kick across the jaw. Cutler landed a springboard elbow drop and picked up the win.

WINNER: Brandon Cutler in 7:00

Moynahan’s Take: I never noticed how much Cutler loves hitting springboard moves, geez. Misterioso looked impressive early on but noticeably slowed down as the match went on. Even Excalibur and Taz picked up on it. A good match all around.

(11) POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Hook) vs. RYZIN

Hobbs nailed Ryzin at the bell, then followed up with a side powerslam for the win.

WINNER: Powerhouse Hobbs in less than 00:30

Moynahan’s Take: Yet another squash. Again, no complaints here, as it was another way to showcase Hobbs and Team Taz as a whole. A very impressive look for Powerhouse Hobbs.

(12) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. NICK COMOROTO (w/The Natural Nightmares)

Del Sol tried to be elusive early, but Comoroto caught him and took him down with a takeover neck breaker. Comoroto continued to pound on Del Sol, then threw him hard across the ring. Comoroto charged into the corner, but Del Sol moved in time. Del Sol attempted a tornado DDT, but Comoroto caught him and power slammed him down hard for the win.

WINNER: Nick Comoroto in 5:00

Moynahan’s Take: I so enjoy watching Comoroto. Glad to see him have a place with the Nightmare Family and in AEW in general.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Well, that was the fastest episode in a long while. 12 matches in about 65 minutes. As mentioned, I enjoy the squash matches because they serve a purpose in getting talent over as being important. It’s simple and it’s effective. Match of the night honors this week goes to Kingston and Solow.

