WWE signs key women’s talent, will debut for NXT UK (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

WWE has signed Millie McKenzie to a contract.

Alex McCarthy of talkSport is reporting this morning that McKenzie is heading to the WWE and will debut on the NXT UK brand.

McKenzie has worked for OTT, RevPro, and other independent companies. In 2018, she participated in the NXT UK Women’s Championship tournament, but lost in the first round. McCarthy indicates in the report that McKenzie is set to be immediately slotted at the top of the card along with NXT UK’s other new signee, Meiko Satomura. Satomura debuted on last week’s episode of NXT UK.

Currently, there isn’t a definitive date announced for McKenzie’s debut.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a big “get” for WWE and the NXT UK brand. McKenzie is a young talent, but has a tremendous upside with all that she brings to the table. The main event scene, not just in the NXT UK women’s division, but for NXT UK as a whole is enhanced because of this signing.

