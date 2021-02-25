SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced two new matches for the Revolution PPV on tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. Miro & Kip Sabian will take place on the show and presumably will serve as the blowoff for their feud that has built slowly until simmering during the wedding of Sabian and Penelope Ford.

AEW also announced the tag team Casino Battle Royal for the show. The tag team that wins this Battle Royal will earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Other matches on the AEW Revolution card include Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a street fight, Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and more.

AEW Revolution will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on March 7 and is available on PPV.

