FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (3-3-16) Mick Foley talks funniest pre-WWF matches, thoughts on Sasha, Bayley, Becky, Shane’s return, Vince relationship, color commentator role (140 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (3-3-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller welcomes Mick Foley back to the show to discuss an early 1990 Torch Talk and whether he fulfilled his dreams expressed back then, his WrestleMania Dream Vacation content, stories from the road, his funnest matches pre-WWF and during his WWF run, in-depth on the WWE women’s division including Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley, thoughts on Shane McMahon’s return, new developments in his relationship with Vince McMahon, thoughts on his run as a color commentator, what he’s going to volunteer to do for Vince McMahon right after the show, and more.

