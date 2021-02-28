VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Everything with Rich Fann & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): AEW Revolution prospects, latest WWE PC signees including Steiner’s son and Booker T school standout, two book reviews, Vachon-Blackwell 1983 Death Match (89 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

An overview of AEW Revolution and where it ranks on paper among AEW’s PPVs.

WWE’s latest 20 Performance Center intakes including spotlighting a few prominent names such as Scott Steiner’s son and a Booker T student, Angela Arnold, including Wade’s early impressions of her.

Rich’s reviews of two books: “Original Black Panther – The Life & Legacy of Jim Mitchell” and “A Diva was a Female Version of a Wrestler” by Scarlett Harris.

In their “Off the Beaten Path” segment, Wade introduces Rich to “Mad Dog” Vachon’s 1983 segment building a pine box for Jerry Blackwell before their death match, which appeared to be the inspiration for Kenny Omega’s segment on Dynamite this past week. That leads to some gushing from both of them about Blackwell’s promos and ring skills for a wrestler billed at 450+ pounds.

REFERENCE LINKS:

Mad Dog Vachon building pine box for Blakwell

The actual match (including awesome selling at 30 second mark by Blackwell)

Blackwell talking about Hulk Hogan and denying anyone has bodyslammed him… “Do you think that’s a toothpick!?!”

Blackwell in Canada reacting to Dino Bravo loss.

Driving a nail into a board with his head.<

Another demonstration of a spike through a board:

Email the show with response to this episode or questions for future episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller” and the “Everything Mailbag with Rich & Zack”: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

