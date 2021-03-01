New guest revealed for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE rolled out their WWE Network calendar of events for March on Monday and Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions was the lead story. Randy Orton will join Austin on the March episode of the program and it will arrive on the WWE Network after the network merges with Peacock.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is an interview show that sees Austin converse with WWE’s past and present stars. Guests have included the Undertaker, Ric Flair, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre, and Bayley. Most recently, Austin interviewed Sasha Banks.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The Broken Skull Sessions have become can’t miss content on the WWE Network. Randy Orton doesn’t do these kinds of interviews often and it will be a blast to see what Austin can get out of him.

