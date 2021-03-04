Legendary promoter, Jim Crockett Jr. dies at age 76

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jim Crockett Jr, legendary promoter of Jim Crockett Promotions and former NWA President, has died at the age of 76. Crockett suffered from kidney and liver issues.

Crockett was the owner of Jim Crockett Promotions from 1976 to 1987. The promotion was a National Wrestling Alliance affiliate and Crockett served as President of the organization for three separate terms. Crockett Jr. took over the promotion from his father after he passed away. The Crockett Cup tag team tournament was named after Jim Crockett Sr. and was a staple event for the promotion in the late 80s.

Jim Crockett Promotions played host to numerous legends of the wrestling business including Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Harley Race, Ricky Steamboat, and others. The promotion and Crockett himself were behind revolutionary show concepts like Starrcade and the Great American Bash. Some top feuds for the promotion throughout Crockett’s run were Flair vs. Rhodes, Steamboat & Youngblood vs. The Briscoes, and a vast array of others.

Crockett Jr. competed with Vince McMahon Jr. and the WWF to conquer national expansion. McMahon won that battle in the end, but Crockett sold his promotion to Ted Turner in 1988. Jim Crockett Promotions was renamed WCW and went on to compete with and defeat the WWF in the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s. Even after the sale of his company, Crockett remained NWA President until 1991

Both the WWE and AEW offered messages of condolences for Crockett Jr. and his family. Numerous wrestling stars have taken to social media to share their condolences as well.

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and NWA promoter Jim Crockett, Jr. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rZN7k9e350 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76. WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.https://t.co/yN7ED3aKij — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

Thanks, Jimmy and rest in perfect health. You and your family were always very fair to me. I’m grateful. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/lYfXCY1An5 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 4, 2021

RIP Jim Crockett Jr. Your contributions to our business are immeasurable. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 4, 2021

R.I.P. Jim Crockett Jr. Thank you for moving the pro wrestling business forward & expanding its reach. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2021

