3/17 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Cody vs. Pentagon, Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out Match, Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers, More.

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MARCH 17, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

A video of MJF and his new group getting off of a private jet was shown.

(1) CODY RHODES vs. PENTAGON

Pentagon attacked Cody Rhodes before he entered the ring, the bell rang and the two battled outside the ring, the fight then worked its way into the ring. Here Pentagon hit Cody with chops in the corner, Cody fired up and hit a slam, but Pentagon followed that up with a sling blade and a cover. Cody followed that up with the Cody slap form his back, Pentagon followed that with a springboard attack.

Penta then grabbed a loose barrier and set that up at ringside. Cody and Pentagon were on the top rope, here Cody hit a hurricanrana. Penta hit a kick when Cody followed up, he then went and continued to work over Cody. After a series of 50/50 moves Cody Locke din a headlock, and a disaster kick to the outside. Cody then dived to the outside, sending Pentagon into the set up barrier.

Pentagon then offered the zero fear hand gesture, Cody then hit a Canadian destroyer and a Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cody was then able to hit the Cross Rhodes for a second very near fall. Cody followed that with a backpack pile driver for a third near fall. Penta and Rhodes then traded slaps and kicks. Cody then slammed Pentagon’s knee against one of the ring posts. After that Cody locked in the Figure Four on the same knee and Pentagon was able to get a rope break. Pentagon countered and hit an arm breaker, Cody was able to quickly roll up Pentagon for the Pinfall.

WINNER: CODY RHODES in 11:00

Postmatch, Pentagon attacked Cody. Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, and the Gunn Club made the save. QT Marshall came out late for the save.

(Sage’s Analysis: A good opener, with a below average ending. The angle with QT Marshall is a waste of time.)

-The announce team ran down the rest of the show.

-The Young Bucks were asked about Pac and Rey Fenix challenging them. Don Callis came in with a shirt that says no leg slaps. Callis then said that he wanted The Young Bucks to be the Young Bucks that he knew in Japan, he said he changed Kenny. Because of him Kenny is the God of pro wrestling and now the Bucks are just another tag team with fancy tights. He asked if they were the same as they were back in New Japan. [c]

(2) JADE CARGILL vs. DANI JORDYN

Jade and Dani had a flex off. Dani Jordyn hit an elbow and trie date lariat, but was taken down with a big boot. Jade Cargill then hit a German Suplex and followed that up with The Jaded for the pin.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 1:21

Post match Jade got in the face of Red Velvet at ringside.

(Sage’s Analysis: The first of many squash matches for Cargill, her German looked really good.)

-A recap of MJF and his group taking out the Inner Circle last week was shown. MJF’s music hit and he and his group emerged. Tully Blanchard started the promo. He said it was great to be in the ring with these guys, he said they took out the greatest group before them laid out last week, in detail. He said they are the baddest group of AEW, The Pinnacle. He was with the greatest group in his prime, and he is gonna finish his career in the greatest group.

MJF grabbed the mic and said he was Judas. He said it wasn’t easy being the second fiddle to the fat and balding Chris Jericho. He played his games, he did his comedy BS. He said he was plucking Jericho week by week. He said he tricked Jericho and the audience that he wants to run the inner circle. His only goal was to destroy the inner circle, and build the greatest group on top of their bodies. MJF then ran down the group.

Wardlow, he said he is the best big man in wrestling.

Shawn Spears, he said he is a wrestler’s wrestler and a man’s man.

FTR, the greatest tag team on earth.

MJF, he said that he has only been on TV for a year (or 18 months who is counting). He is only 24 and is only gonna get better. He said that he will be the greatest of all time when his career is over. He said that the Pinnacle will be the backbone of AEW and they will take every title as their own. MJF said that they want the Inner Circle locker room. He then said he was better than you and you know it to finish. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a tepid intro for this group, it was for people who have never seen any of these guys. It just felt like an odd use to run down everyone and not really say much about them. Also, the bit of continual explanation on angles that don’t make logical sense is AEW’s version of 50/50 booking.)

-A Big Money Matt promo was shown during entrances.

(3) MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY & THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS & BEAR COUNTRY

Matt Hardy and Marko Stunt started the match. Matt was made to look silly, Jungle Boy was tagged in and then all 10 men battled in the ring. Marko was then thrown by Bear Country oner the top rope. Jurassic Express and Bear Country then bickered. [c]

When the show returned, Jungle Boy made a hot tag to Luchasaurus. He then took out both members of Private Party, he then moved on to The Blade. A standing moonsault by Luchasaurus led to a near fall, The Butcher came in and broke that up, Marko Stunt entered and was taken out. Once again Bear Country and Jurassic Express argued again. Marko tagged himself in and Private Party teamed up on him. Matt Hardy distracted him and Private Party hit The Gin and Juice, Matt was tagged in after. Matt hit a Twist of Fate for the pinfall.

WINNER: Matt Hardy & Private Party & Butcher & The Blade in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This felt like a AEW Dark match. It was totally fine, just didn’t feel important.)

-A video of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston was shown. Moxley talked about how he was cut up and bloodied. He should be on a beach recovering, but he is going to war again. Moxley said the hates the Good Brothers, he then broke down why he doesn’t like both men. Gallows has weird eyes, and Gallows is Chad 2 Bad. Kingston said this isn’t Japan, or the impact zone. They then asked if they could say Bullet Club. Kingston then said that cowards die a thousands deaths, but he and Moxley will only die once. [c]

-Christian Cage was backstage, he talked about “workhorse,” wrestlers. He said he wasn’t a workhorse, he is the workhorse. He said that the only spot that he is interested in is Kenny Omega’s spot. He said he was interrupted by Kenny Last week. He said that he will get wins and earn that chance. He said he was in AEW to cement his legacy and to, out work everyone.

(4) JON MOXLEY & EDDIE KINGSTON vs. THE GOOD BROTHERS

The Good Brothers attacked Eddie Kingston before the match started, all four men brawled at ringside. It was Anderson vs. Kingston and Gallows vs. Moxley. Then both Gallows and Anderson hit the magic killer on the outside of the ring. Kingston was thrown in the ring and the match stated officially. Anderson and Gallows tagged in and out while working over Kingston. Moxley was show getting up, and Kingston made a comeback, but The Good Brothers cut him off and continue the beat down into the break. [c]

Kingston was able to finally get the tag to Moxley, who ran wild on Karl Anderson, with a lariat and a German Suplex. Moxley then punched Gallows off the apron and attacked Anderson in the corner, then a pile driver for the near fall that was broken up by Gallows. Moxley then dived out to Gallows to take him out. Anderson was able to hit a spinebuster to get a near fall on Moxley. The Good Brothers hit tandem moves on both Moxley and Kingston, leading to a near fall. Kingston broke up a Magic Killer, it was then Moxley and Anderson in the ring. Moxley rolled up Anderson for the Pinfall.

WINNER: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston in 11:00

-Post match Gallows and Anderson continued the assault. Kenny Omega came out with Don Callis and a chair in tow. Omega sat down on the chair and was kicked off the chair by Kingston. The Good Brothers and Omega then beat up on Kingston and Moxley. The chair was then put on Kingston’s knee, Anderson stomped on it from the top rope. The group then put the chair on Moxley’s head, The Young Bucks came out and made the save. The Good Brothers/Kenny Omega offered the Two Sweet, The Young Bucks denied it. Omega then pushed Matt and offered it again, it was denied emphatically. Jon Moxley was able to grab the chair and run off the heels. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: The match was a good physical and psychologically sound contest that I really enjoyed. The ending was exactly the same as the Cody match, which is not ideal. The post match stuff worked for me, but it should hav happened 6-8 weeks ago. But at least this version of Kenny Omega is more grounded than what we have seen the past couple of weeks. The young Bucks are also now fully face characters which is nice to establish.)

-Tony Schiavone was on the stage area, he welcomed in Sting and Darby Allin. Darby was asked about his match with Scorpio Sky, he said that he has defended his title three times. He said that was a joke, he wants to defend that title every week. He wants to honor Brodie Lee and he said anyone from The Dark Order can challenge him. Lance Archer came out and said that he deserves all the time, and that Darby is a joke. He then threatened to put Darby in a casket. Jake the Snake then said that Lance Archer is the baddest man in AEW and they needed to watch out. Taz and Team Taz then walked out. Brain Cage grabbed the mic from Taz. Cage got in Stings face, and said that he respects Stings and that Rickey Starks is wrong, Sting is still an icon. Brian Cage then left, Team Taz followed after him.

-A recap of Scorpio Sky and his character change with his actions after his match with Darby Allin was shown.

(5) REY FENIX vs. ANGELICO

Angelico tried to use his grappling techniques to slow down Rey Fenix. It worked for a short while, until Rey hit an arm drag. The two men then did a test of strength, then traded slaps and strikes. Rey then trie this hand at pinning moves and submissions, until Angelico countered and hammered the back of Rey Fenix. [c]

When the show retuned, Rey hit a hurricanrana on Angelico and he hit a cutter after to get a near fall. Angelico was able to hit a death roll, but Rey grabbed the bottom rope. The men then traded pinning attempts, and then huge kicks. Fenix countered into a crucifix bomb and a sit out power bomb for the pinfall.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 8:00

(Sage’s Analysis: This was a fun match that felt a lot different than the rest of the show.)

-Miro was doing pull ups and he was asked about the rematch. Kip emerged and said that he couldn’t get over that they ruined the wedding. Miro said that worst thing for his career was having his wife at ringside. He then said that when the bell rings he doesn’t care about kip or anything. Outside the ring they are still friends. Kip then said that they accept that match.

(Sage’s Analysis: Serious Miro! I like it.)

-The Dark Order were asked who would challenged Darby Allin, John Silver was picked and he will battle for the TNT title next week. [c]

-The Pinnacle took over the Inner Circle locker room.

(6) DR. BRITT BAKER vs. THUNDER ROSA

Rebel hit Thunder Rosa with the crutch to start the match, Britt Baker then hit a spear through the ropes on to the stage area. Baker then grabbed a chair and smashed Rosa with that. Baker talked to the camera and was hit several times with the same chair by Rosa. The women then were in the area with the wrestlers at ringside, Baker dodged a seton that left Thunder Rosa in a bad way. Britt and Rebel then pulled out a table and set it up, Baker than stomped the hands of Rosa on the steel steps. Baker and Rebel then threw in five chairs into the ring. Britt then grabbed Thunder Rosa and threw her into the ring, Rosa was now bleeding from the forehead. [c]

When the show came back, Baker superplexed Rosa onto a pile of chairs. Rebel then pulled out a ladder and threw it in the ring. Rosa was able to smash Baker’s face into the ladder. Rosa then hit Baker with double knees in the corner, she then set up the ladder in front of Baker’s face, she then drop kicked the ladder into baker. Thunder Rosa then grabbed a table, and it was shown that Baker was now bleeding, and she was bleeding bad.

Thunder Rosa then bit the open cut, Baker then countered and threw Rosa into the ladder that was propped on the bottom rope. Baker then got to the top rope, Rosa met her and hit a Death Valley driver onto that same ladder, Rosa got a near fall after. A chair was then set up, which Baker used to DDT Rosa’s head into. Baker got a near fall after a stomp, Baker then put on her glove and grabbed a bag of thumb tacs, pouring them out on the ring. Rebel came in with the crutch and was countered and then put through the table. Rosa then power bombed Baker into the tacs and got a near fall. Baker then locked in the lock jaw on the tacs, Rosa rolled over and put Baker in the spiked objects. Baker hit a kick and then Rosa hit a driver through the table and she pinned Baker after.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 18:00

(Sage’s Analysis: Holy Shit what a match. The fact that this was so under promoted makes me upset. This is one of the best matches that I have ever seen on TV in any company. I am someone who loves a death match, and this was top-tier. The intensity the action, the risk. Both these women cemented themselves as pure stars tonight.)