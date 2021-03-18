3/17 WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza and Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 17, 2021

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Kevin Patrick

Garza shows fun flashes of heel behavior against Carrillo.

(1) LINCE DORADO (w/ Gran Metalik) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Dorado wrestled Tozawa into a corner, then back flipped away from his opponent when the ref ordered a break. Tozawa fired Dorado toward the ropes and Dorado moved into a handspring, then caught a Tozawa drop kick on the rebound. Tozawa drove his boot into Dorado’s chin in the corner, then smashed him face-first into the opposite corner. Tozawa hesitated, then covered for a one-count.

Tozawa executed a standard body slam, then hit a standing senton before covering again for a two-count. Tozawa drove Dorado into another corner, then laid some chops into his chest. He covered for a two-count. Tozawa continued to batter Dorado on the mat before applying a chin lock. Dorado nearly battled out, but Tozawa threw him to the canvas. Dorado reversed out of a suplex, but caught a reverse elbow for his effort. Dorado pushed onward and took Tozawa down with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and a series of strikes. Dorado kipped up and fired Tozawa into a corner. He kicked Tozawa in the face, then landed a high cross body off the top rope. Dorado covered for two. Metalik pounded the ring apron excitedly from the floor.

Tozawa came back and leveled Dorado with two kicks, then landed a reverse flying elbow to Dorado, knocking him to the mat. Tozawa covered for two. Tozawa set Dorado up for a superplex, but Dorado resisted and knocked Tozawa to the mat. He launched into a short-distance shooting star press, then covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Lince Dorado by pinfall in 6:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A very standard, very Main Event-esque match.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Daniel Bryan / Roman Reigns contract signing from Smackdown

Replay of New Day vs. Hurt Business tag championship match from Raw

Replay of Alexa’s Playground from Raw

Replay of Lashley vs. Sheamus from Raw

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. ANGEL GARZA

The cousins locked up and Garza came out on top with a side headlock. He transitioned into a leg scissor lock around Carrillo’s head. Garza hyper extended Carrillo’s groin by stretching his legs in opposite directions. Carrillo reversed into a wrist lock and planted his knee in Garza’s back while controlling the arm. Carrillo eventually took Garza to the mat with an arm drag and a head scissor take down. He executed another arm drag, this time while springing off the middle rope. This sent Garza out to the floor, and when he came back to ringside, Carrillo was waiting with a drop kick through the ropes. Garza was staggered against the announce table as we cut to break.

Garza gouged Carrillo’s eyes after the break, then leveled him with a clothesline. Garza finally tore off his pants and threw them at Carrillo before knocking him out of the ring with a baseball slide. Garza sneered at Carrillo from the canvas, then intercepted him on re-entry with a kick to the face. He hung up Carrillo in the corner, upside down, then smashed him with a low drop kick to the chest. Carrillo slipped through the ropes and attempted to bound over the top but Garza was ready and clocked him with a right hook. He covered Carrillo for two.

Garza applied a unique arm bar with Carrillo face-down on the mat. Garza landed forearm shots and a couple kicks to Carrillo’s back before going back to the arm bar. Garza telegraphed a back body drop, so Carrillo hit the brakes by hooking the top rope with his arms. He kicked Garza in the face, then took him down with back-to-back clotheslines. Carrillo twisted Garza into a spinebuster, then hit a standing moonsault into a cover for two.

The wrestlers had a brief back-and-forth of go-behinds, then cross bodied each other in the middle in the ring. Both men got to their feet, but it was Garza who struck first with another right hook. Carrillo crumbled to his knees, allowing Garza to lock on and land the Wing Clipper, good for the three-count.

WINNER: Angel Garza by pinfall in 8:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This match was marginally more interesting than the first, as it featured some unique grappling by Garza and a short, hot comeback by Carrillo. Garza also dialed up the heel tendencies. Not bad.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

