Daniel Bryan names dream opponents outside of WWE’s main roster

Daniel Bryan has his list of dream opponents and they are intriguing to say the least.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bryan discussed who he’d like to face from different promotions around the world.

Looking at the Japan landscape, Bryan named Kazuchika Okada as a top potential opponent. In AEW, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and MJF were names that interested him. As for WWE’s “developmental” brand, NXT, Bryan said he’d like to work with Kushida, Kyle O’Reilly, and Finn Balor. Bryan even highlighted Ring of Honor and said that he’d love an opportunity to work with Jonathan Gresham.

Bryan will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane on Sunday. Edge will serve as the special guest enforcer for the match. WWE Fastlane is the first PPV event to stream on Peacock.

