Main event announced for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has announced a triple main event for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth, Ethan Page vs. 5 of the Dark Order, and Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami will anchor the show’s second week.

Elevation airs on Monday night’s on the AEW Youtube channel at 7pm EST.

