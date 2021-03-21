Main event announced for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW has announced a triple main event for this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth, Ethan Page vs. 5 of the Dark Order, and Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami will anchor the show’s second week.
#AEWDark: Elevation hosted by @PaulWight & @tonyschiavone24 is ALL NEW tomorrow night at 7/6c – https://t.co/NEw6Ef59Rd
TRIPLE MAIN EVENT!
–@orangecassidy v. #HollywoodHunk Ryan Nemeth
–@LegitLeyla v. @mizunami0324
–@OfficialEGO v. Dark Order's 5
-Rising Star profile: Red Velvet pic.twitter.com/HuSNHV7Lim
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2021
Elevation airs on Monday night’s on the AEW Youtube channel at 7pm EST.
