Jon Moxley to wrestle on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 25, 2021

Jon Moxley (media photo courtesy AEW)
In a surprise announcement, Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley would be wrestling on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. In thanking fans on Twitter, Khan announced the news.

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Moxley will face Bill Collier on the show. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. J.D. Drake & Ryan Nemeth will also take place.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a smart move. Conditioning fans that big stars appear on B level shows can help set a pattern of behavior in watching those shows. With all this content being created by wrestling companies, getting people to watch remains the goal for promoters. That’s what the stars are for.

