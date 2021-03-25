Jon Moxley to wrestle on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation (w/ Heydorn’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In a surprise announcement, Tony Khan revealed that Jon Moxley would be wrestling on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation. In thanking fans on Twitter, Khan announced the news.

A surprise for fans at #AEWDynamite Live tonight: MOX in action at the Dark: Elevation taping before we’re Live on TNT with a huge Dynamite!Thank you great fans sitting outside in pods in Jacksonville bringing your energy to our show + thank you fans supporting us watching on tv! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2021

Wrestling Inc is reporting that Moxley will face Bill Collier on the show. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor vs. J.D. Drake & Ryan Nemeth will also take place.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This is a smart move. Conditioning fans that big stars appear on B level shows can help set a pattern of behavior in watching those shows. With all this content being created by wrestling companies, getting people to watch remains the goal for promoters. That’s what the stars are for.

