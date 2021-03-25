VIP AUDIO 3/24 – East Coast Cast #544 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Fastlane PPV, speculation for Mania, what happened to AEW/Impact/NJPW alliance momentum, more (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tonight, Cam and Trav discuss the Fastlane PPV WWE put on this past weekend including match finishes, angles, and speculation for WrestleMania. The Fiend is back all melty-faced, probably with a whole bunch of new merch to sell. Should the WWE title match be a triple threat or should Edge get a one-on-one shot against Roman Reigns? What happened to the momentum the AEW/Impact/NJPW alliance had a month ago? Is AEW too faction-heavy or are cliques the natural order of things? Live calls and much more.

