VIP AUDIO 3/24 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, wrestlers gaining pandemic pounds, Nattie and Tamina, more (161 min)

March 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP brings Trav and Rich out to talk the last week in wrestling TV. Rich’s thoughts on WWE Fastlane. Was Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa overrated because of a bit of blood? Wrestlers gaining pandemic pounds. Nattie and Tamina – a bad team or the worst team? Rich runs down NXT and AEW Dynamite from tonight. Travis reads “The Salvage Crew,” “A Kobold’s Tale,” and “Hero of Thera.” The mailbag gets emptied.

