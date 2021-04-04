Identity of X in The United Empire revealed at New Japan’s Sakara Genesis PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

At New Japan’s Sakara Genesis PPV today, Toa Henare revealed himself as the newest member of The United Empire faction. X had been teased as Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan’s partner for the match. Cobb and O-Khan came out first for a six man tag against L.I.J of Shingo Takagi & Sanada & Tetsuya Naito. O-Khan cut a promo and then introduced the newest member of The United Kingdom.

Henare, who had suffered a string of frustrating losses in New Japan, had tweeted that he had left Japan and was quarantining in New Zealand recently. Henare came out with a slick new look with a new ring jacket, sunglasses, and black gloves. His character appears to be influenced by the Streets of Rage videogame franchise.

Henare pinned Sanada following a DVD, which is called Street of Rage. Henare, going under the monkier “The Ultimate Weapon,” also got a nice spotlight showing during the middle of the match when he showed off some crisp offense. He then helped hold down Naito after the match so that O-Khan could hit him with several chairshots to the knee.