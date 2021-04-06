4/7 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Mike Tyson returns, Kenny Omega and The Young Buck clash, Allin vs. Drake, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Arena
This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.
Road to Dynamite
AEW Dark: Elevation Results
Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy defeated Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake
Jon Moxley defeated Bill Collier
Penelope Ford defeated Leila Grey
The Gunn Club defeated Milk Chocolate & Rex Lawless
Joey Janela defeated Chandler Hopkins
Thunder Rosa defeated Alex Gracia
Leyla Hirsch defeated Vipress
Frankie Kazarian defeated Danny LimeLight
Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol
Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti defeated Jazmine Allure & Tesha Price
Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans
The Nightmare Family defeated Adam Priest & Aaron Frye
Ryo Mizunami defeated KiLynn King
The Dark Order defeated D3 & Vary Morales
Private Party defeated Bear Country
Scorpio Sky defeated Mike Sydal
AEW Dark Results
Matt Hardy defeated Vary Morales
Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Aaron Frye & KC Navarro
JD Drake defeated Baron Black
Sea Stars defeated Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen
Matt Sydal defeated Mike Magnum
Jurassic Express defeated Dean Alexander & Rex Lawless
Bear Country defeated The Hybrid-2
Ryan Nemeth defeated Fuego Del Sol
Team Taz defeated Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund
The Butcher defeated Jon Cruz
Dark Order defeated Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins
Red Velvet & KiLynn King defeated Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress
Dynamite Matches and Segments
Mike Tyson returns
The Inner Circle speaks
The Bunny vs. Tay Conti
Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship
Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
Final Thoughts
What I’m excited about: Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers. I am a vocal detractor of six-man tag matches, but I can’t deny being excited to see this much talent in the ring at the same time. Really looking forward to the action and the storyline advancements that we’ll get.
What I’m dreading: AEW should not be working with Mike Tyson. I wrote about this the last time he was on the show, and still feel the same way. Here is my blurb from the 5/27/2020 primer:
“When AEW started they touted themselves as a new, inclusive promotion. A place where women, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities could enjoy wrestling without the toxic trappings of the larger wrestling world. They touted themselves as a place for everyone. Booking convicted, unrepentant rapist Mike Tyson is a slap in the face to women and victims of sexual violence. When Tyson was introduced on Saturday, my partner, who has relished the alternative to WWE programming that AEW provides, exclaimed “F*ck Mike Tyson. F*ck AEW for this” and left the room. 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men have been or will be raped in their lifetime. Some of them are wrestling fans, and some of them won’t come back after this.”
