4/7 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Mike Tyson returns, Kenny Omega and The Young Buck clash, Allin vs. Drake, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

Road to Dynamite

AEW Dark: Elevation Results

Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy defeated Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake

Jon Moxley defeated Bill Collier

Penelope Ford defeated Leila Grey

The Gunn Club defeated Milk Chocolate & Rex Lawless

Joey Janela defeated Chandler Hopkins

Thunder Rosa defeated Alex Gracia

Leyla Hirsch defeated Vipress

Frankie Kazarian defeated Danny LimeLight

Ethan Page defeated Fuego Del Sol

Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti defeated Jazmine Allure & Tesha Price

Jungle Boy defeated Jack Evans

The Nightmare Family defeated Adam Priest & Aaron Frye

Ryo Mizunami defeated KiLynn King

The Dark Order defeated D3 & Vary Morales

Private Party defeated Bear Country

Scorpio Sky defeated Mike Sydal

AEW Dark Results

Matt Hardy defeated Vary Morales

Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Aaron Frye & KC Navarro

JD Drake defeated Baron Black

Sea Stars defeated Jazmin Allure & Vertvixen

Matt Sydal defeated Mike Magnum

Jurassic Express defeated Dean Alexander & Rex Lawless

Bear Country defeated The Hybrid-2

Ryan Nemeth defeated Fuego Del Sol

Team Taz defeated Brick Aldridge, Justin Law, & Hayden Backlund

The Butcher defeated Jon Cruz

Dark Order defeated Jake St. Patrick, Sage Scott, & Chandler Hopkins

Red Velvet & KiLynn King defeated Madi Wrenkowski & Vipress

Dynamite Matches and Segments

___ has me FIRED up about #AEWDynamite!! 🥊 ⭕️ 🐰 🛹 🤠 🎤 🦌 🧹 LIVE TONIGHT 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/CnGRc860d3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021

Mike Tyson returns

The Inner Circle speaks

The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

Darby Allin vs. JD Drake for the TNT Championship

Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

Final Thoughts

What I’m excited about: Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers. I am a vocal detractor of six-man tag matches, but I can’t deny being excited to see this much talent in the ring at the same time. Really looking forward to the action and the storyline advancements that we’ll get.

What I’m dreading: AEW should not be working with Mike Tyson. I wrote about this the last time he was on the show, and still feel the same way. Here is my blurb from the 5/27/2020 primer:

“When AEW started they touted themselves as a new, inclusive promotion. A place where women, the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities could enjoy wrestling without the toxic trappings of the larger wrestling world. They touted themselves as a place for everyone. Booking convicted, unrepentant rapist Mike Tyson is a slap in the face to women and victims of sexual violence. When Tyson was introduced on Saturday, my partner, who has relished the alternative to WWE programming that AEW provides, exclaimed “F*ck Mike Tyson. F*ck AEW for this” and left the room. 1 in 6 women and 1 in 33 men have been or will be raped in their lifetime. Some of them are wrestling fans, and some of them won’t come back after this.”

CATCH-UP: Khan comments on Rosa vs. Baker Lights Out match, blood in AEW matches in general