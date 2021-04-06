Mike Tyson returning to AEW Dynamite tomorrow, Khan comments on how the deal came together

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced that Mike Tyson would be returning to AEW Dynamite tomorrow night in a press release issued today. AEW is going head to head with NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver: Night 1 on the USA Network tomorrow night, which is airing on the USA Network and Peacock. Tyson last appeared on Dynamite last May where his entourage brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle.

AEW president Tony Khan has since issued a statement to the Wrestling Observer about why he is bringing Tyson in for an appearance on Dynamite tomorrow. Khan noted that the two sides had talked for awhile about Tyson coming back, but they actually agreed on Tyson coming to Dynamite this week a few days ago. “I talk to Mike regularly,” said Khan. “I talked to him often as he was training for Roy Jones Jr. and then I caught up with him right after the fight and he’d said he wanted to find a good date to come back to AEW, and I said 100% yes, we’ll find a good date that works for everyone, so I’d kept that in mind. And then when we were catching up a few days ago, I mentioned that it felt like this would be a great date for him to come in if he’d be free, and he said he’d love to come.”

You can read the entire press release below:

April 6, 2021 – Ahead of this Wednesday’s action-packed episode of AEW DYNAMITE, All Elite Wrestling announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson will be returning for an appearance during its live show on TNT. No stranger to the squared circle, Tyson appeared at the DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event in May 2020, followed by a memorable AEW DYNAMITE episode where he brawled with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Unlike last May, when there were no fans in attendance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla., fans will now have the opportunity to see Tyson in-person this Wednesday night in a safe, live event setting. “There’s nothing better than an impassioned, live wrestling crowd. Since August 2020, we’ve provided safe, outdoor shows at Daily’s Place, with zero reported transmissions amongst our fans, and we’re so appreciative of the amazing fans who have been joining us week after week,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “It’s been incredible for our wrestlers, and for those watching at home, to hear the live reactions. This includes historic events like Kenny Omega winning the AEW World Title, Sting’s surprise arrival, Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin’s respective championship wins at FULL GEAR, and so many other magic moments. Likewise, Mike Tyson always commands a massive ovation and the attention of fans worldwide. I’m excited for everyone here in Jacksonville, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike Tyson has in store for AEW.” Last seen in the boxing ring in November 2020, Tyson competed in an eight-round exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a split draw. Tyson joins a stacked lineup on this week’s DYNAMITE, including Darby Allin defending the TNT Championship against JD Drake, #1 ranked wrestler Hangman Page defending that position against the surging “Platinum” Max Caster, and Jon Moxley teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks to take on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.