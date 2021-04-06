2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony recap

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.

Aired live on Peacock

-There was a short video to put over the Hall of Fame and list those being honored tonight.

JOHN “BRADSHAW” LAYFIELD

There was a brief rundown of JBL’s career, skipping past Justin Hawk Bradshaw straight into the APA days, then culminating with the JBL phase of his career. Host Jerry Lawler introduced JBL. There was no crowd other than those watching from home on the Thunderdome screens.

JBL talked about getting cut from a World League team and turning it into the best thing that ever happened to him as he went to Minnesota to trainer Brad Rheingans and asked for a job. Because someone had no-showed an event, he ended up getting a main event spot and going twenty minutes. He fell in love with it right then. He said a lot of kind words about Eddie Guerrero, who helped make him in the business, and how he loved the white-hot heat of being a heel and not knowing if he’d get out of town alive. He said Ron Simmons was his best friend in the business and he loved every minute of working with him. He also put over John Cena as a great guy and a great choice to end the big JBL run. He took one last cheeky swipe at those who he may have wronged during his career and signed off with his “wrestling god” catchphrase.

-Rhea Ripley and Peyton Royce, on the red carpet, talked about meeting and really liking the Bella Twins tonight.

-Randy Orton talked about being able to induct his dad into the Hall previously and said it was a great bunch being inducted tonight.

-Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston put over the Bella Twins as well but Kofi took some playful swipes at them as well, because “that’s what we do.”

THE BRITISH BULLDOG

Highlights of Daveyboy’s career opened the segment, giving a small bit of time to the Bulldogs tag team and went on to cover his wonderful run in the Hart Foundation.

Smith’s son David Hart Smith, daughter Georgia Smith and widow Diana Hart Smith took the stage. Smith Jr. had a bulldog named Buffy with him and set her on the stage. He thanked the WWE Universe for years of support and said without them, none of it was possible. He said his dad was versatile and could be both powerful and athletic. He said he had a huge physique but had an even better heart. He said his dad had a great sense of humor and pulled some legendary ribs. He went back to the consensus best Bulldog match in WWE – against Bret Hart at SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium – and said it was a special moment for the entire family and is his favorite memory of his father. He said he can watch it over and over and never get tired of it. Smith Jr. got a little emotional here. He also talked about the great matches he had with Owen Hart. He said the Bulldogs helped revolutionize tag team wrestling as we know it today. He said he was glad to carry on his dad’s legacy and he knows his dad is always there in the ring with him, and is with all of us here tonight. He thanked everyone and welcomed his father to the Hall of Fame.

-Kevin Patrick talked to Nikki Cross on the red carpet. She said she met Georgia and Diana Smith backstage and thought they were lovely. She put over the Hall of Fame career Smith had.

-Braun Strowman said the Hall of Fame gives him chills just thinking about it and it’s the crescendo and the cherry on top for every superstar.

-Drew McIntyre said “it’s about time” for Bulldog to get elected. He said when he was young, people told him it was impossible to make it to the WWE but seeing the British Bulldog inspired him that it could be done. He wants to inspire the same for young talent.

JUSHIN “THUNDER” LIGER

All video of Liger in the ring was in WCW to start, but they didn’t shy away from Liger’s run as the ace in New Japan as the Junior Heavyweight Champion. Shinsuke Nakamura said Liger was his idol and the treasure of wrestling. Liger joined remotely from home in front of some WWE logos.

Liger said (subtitled) that this was the first time he was too nervous to speak. He said it was a great honor to be inducted and get a ring. He said he was very glad he became a pro wrestler. In English, he said “Thank you very much. Thank you, all my fans in WWE.”

WILLIAM SHATNER

Lawler talked about how Shatner actually inducted him into the Hall. We were shown the still-bizarre one-episode feud between Lawler and Shatner (though they shied away from the fact that it was to promote Shatner’s ill-fated show TekWar). The announcer talked about Shatner’s actual career accomplished interspersed with Shatner performing WWE Superstar Themes essentially as beat poetry. The announcer said may he live long and prosper.

Shatner also joined us remotely. He thanked WWE for the honor as his dog barked a lot in the background. He said it was a great honor to throw Jerry Lawler out of the ring once and he accepted the induction into the Hall of Fame as someone who was following some of his greatest heroes.

-Kevin Patrick talked to Morrison and Miz. Miz said it was one of his favorite times of the year to honor great wrestlers. Morrison and Miz both compared Shatner’s great musical chops to theirs.

-Mustafa Ali said he was honored to be there to see those who paved the way. He was very excited about nWo and to see them get the honor was huge.

-MVP and Bobby Lashley were with Kevin Patrick. MVP stayed relatively in heel character. MVP put over JBL and Lashley did as well, as he won his first WWE championship from him and he was a pioneer in the business.

-Jerry threw to the Legacy Hall of Fame for 2020:

*Ray “The Crippler” Stevens

*Brickhouse Brown

*”Dr. Death” Steve Williams

*Baron Michele Leone

*Gary Hart

Each of the above got a brief video about their accomplishments. Williams’s unspectacular run in WWE late in his career wasn’t included.

THE BELLA TWINS

The Bellas were shown at their original tryouts, young and green, and Nikki’s record-setting Divas Championship run was mentioned leading into Total Divas and Total Bellas. Stephanie McMahon and Trish Stratus put them over. Their entrepreneurial ventures also got some time. Jerry Lawler called them his “all-time favorite divas.”

Nikki and Brie both took the stage. They did a bit where they both tried to talk first. Brie spoke first and said it was special to go in with Nicole since they’ve shared everything from their mother’s womb to a soccer field. They talked about being a twin and fighting to be the best all the time. Nikki said they may not have been picked the first time they went for it, but someone saw something in them and they found their place in it. Brie said women were only in the margins in WWE at that time, but they were going to fight like they always had. Nikki said they were able to be part of create a camaraderie backstage so the women helped each other get better rather than fight for TV time and notice. Nikki said it was a world where sometimes you win, and sometimes you watch the people you love win instead, and threw a sly look at Brie. Brie talked up the women’s revolution and called out some of her women’s wrestling contemporaries. Nikki thanked a lot of trainers and WWE creative, and even “John.” Brie thanked the Bella Army for ever and always, and also Bryan, or “sweetface.” Nikki thanked her husband and both mentioned their kids. They said together “Haters gonna hate, Bellas gonna ball.”

-Nia Jax said the Bella Twins were extremely supportive of something different in the division. She said they lead by example. Shayna Baszler said her actual company debut was on Total Divas as she was teaching Nikki some submission holds, so she felt a little pride in the Bellas going to the Hall.

-Mandy Rose also put over the Bellas. Dana Brooke was there as well and strangely wasn’t asked anything as Rose got two chances to speak.

-Lana and Naomi talked about the Bellas as well. Naomi said they love the Bellas a lot and they’ve been an inspiration to a lot of women on the roster.

-Sheamus talked about Titus O’Neil getting the Warrior Award. He said nobody backstage could possibly argue with it and ran down a list of things he’s done to help those around him. He said nobody could possibly deserve the award more.

WARRIOR AWARD: TITUS O’NEIL

Jerry Lawler talked about the humanitarian award, including the always-humorous line that it somehow embodies the spirit of the Ultimate Warrior. There was a video showing O’Neil’s many philanthropic and charitable pursuits with the Special Olympics and Metropolitan Ministries, among others. Lawler introduced O’Neil.

O’Neil did a brief “million dollar” dance with Lawler. He said he’s a man who grew up in poverty and is the product of sexual assault. He said he was told he would be dead or in jail by 16. He said he was put into the Florida Boys Ranch where he finally was told something important: I love you. He said he was told he was loved before that by people who couldn’t back it up with actions, and words have consequences. He mentioned his sons. He said a lot of kids are asked “What’s wrong with you?” but rarely they’re asked “What happened to you?” He said he’s been successful, but he’s always wanted a life that was not only successful but significant. He said winning the award made good on the most important part of his career: living a life of significance. He wants to set an example of what it means to be a great human being. You won’t agree with or like everyone, but you can love them and respect them – that’s what real warriors do. He thanked his family and his co-workers who helped him grow as a father, a servant and an overall man. He signed off with “to all of you – I love you, and I believe in you.” Let’s just rename the award for this man. He really does set the bar.

nWo (Hulk Hogan, Syxx, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash)

This is the final 2020 inductee – beyond this they’ll all be 2021 inductees. A video of nWo’s early run in WCW played. Waltman spoke first (called “Syxx” onscreen). He thanked his wife as well as Eric Bischoff, whom he also congratulated. He thanked Scott and Kev for always having his back and he thanked Hogan for always being so good to him. He also thanked him for being able to be the one to hit him with a chair after his match with Rock. Scott Hall said “Hey yo.” He said he thought the height of his career was being inducted as a singles wrestler, but this is better. He thanked Hogan, who made him want to be a wrestler. Nash talked about the great timing of everything leading to the heat of nWo. He said he was thankful he could still do a signing and see 80% nWo shirts and little kids throwing up the hand symbol. Nash said “We might not have been the Beatles, but at least we were Led Zeppelin – who am I kidding? I am the Eggman, I am the Eggman, I am the Walrus.” Hogan, with the spray-painted big gold belt over his shoulder, talked about the formation of nWo and talked about how real it looked, and he called “Easy E” and said he made the call right away. He said the nastier and more bottom-feeding they became, the more they got cheered, and to this day nWo is still alive and he sells their merch all the time. He said he never got beat for the belt and he needs to have another run. He said they should wait in the wings and put the “real” heavyweight title up and teach everybody a lesson. He said now that they’re in the “WWE Hall of Fame 220” (whoops) it’s definitely 4 life, and they’re just. Too. SWEEEEEET!

-The show faded out and went to a WWE Network bumper before the 2021 ceremony.

-We got a video much like the one before the 2020 show with the listing of the 2021 inductees after.

-Corey Graves and Kayla Braxton were the hosts for this show. Braxton welcomed everyone to the Hall of Fame ceremony. Graves said we saw the 2020 class enshrined and tonight will be another historic tonight. Braxton introduced the first inductee, Rob Van Dam, and Graves said he was surely “riding high” on the feet of such an accomplishment.

ROB VAN DAM

The announcer narrated a video showcasing Van Dam’s athleticism and also called attention to his popular airbrushed gear. It showed some highlights of his career, as much from ECW proper as from WWE. Braxton introduced him to the stage.

Van Dam waited out a piped-in “RVD” chant. He said he drove from Battle Creek, Michigan to Florida in a Ford Mustang held together by coat hangers with $100 to become a pro wrestler. He said it was because of the fans that he wanted to be a pro wrestler. He said when his dad passed he felt so much love from everybody that it got him through the hole he was in. He said he was tickled that people derive happiness from seeing him do his thing, but that’s what people do – find their energy in their own places. He said he hopes when people think about him and his journey, they think about individuality. He said so many people tried to change him and didn’t understand him, but he just kept going. He thanked his parents for letting him follow his dreams. He thanked The Sheik for breaking him into the business and saying “Don’t listen to anyone else – they don’t know what the hell they’re talking about.” He thanked ECW for putting him against some guys he grew up watching. He thanked Sabu for training him in addition to Sheik. He said every match he won, he did it together with the fans and their support. He said when he looks out to the crowd to get their support for the Five Star Frog Splash, “I don’t know a better high – and I think that I would know.” He said the induction was definitely a victory “for all of us.” He hit the catchphrase “The whole damn show – RVD.”