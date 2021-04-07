WWE President says Lynch and Rousey will return “in the not too distant future” (w/Hazelwood’s analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, WWE President Nick Khan dropped a little bit of information on arguably the two biggest women’s stars in WWE.

Asked about Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, Khan replied, “Ronda is going to be back at a certain point in time. Becky Lynch, she just had her first baby, she will be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future” (h/t Fightful.com for the transcription).

There has been no official announcement regarding the return of either. Rousey last wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 35, taking the pin for Lynch, and has been effectively retired. Lynch has been absent since relinquishing the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka last May after becoming pregnant. She gave birth to her son with Seth Rollins in December.

(Hazelwood’s Analysis: Lynch is a superwoman, seriously. It’s been four months since she’s given birth, just four! Both would bring a much needed injection of charisma, star power, and fan enthusiasm that is lacking right now, mostly due to poor booking and writing. Monday nights could especially use both, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do both end up on Raw to rekindle their feud. Lynch, especially, just carries a presence and confidence in everything she’s done since embarking on her journey to become “The Man” beginning with Nia Jax punching her into concussion on that legendary episode of Raw. My guess: at least one is a surprise entrant in the Money in the Bank match.)