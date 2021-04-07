Raw Rating Update: Top ranked cable show Monday night in key demo, details on demos, year-to-year comparisons, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Apr. 5 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.27 rating, up from 1.20 the prior week and in line with the rolling ten week average of 1.29 heading into this week.

One year ago, Raw drew a 1.51 rating. Two years ago, Raw drew a 2.03. Three years ago, Raw drew a 2.47 rating.

This week’s hourly viewership was: 1.759 million, 1.723 million, and 1.622 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 137,000. The average first-to-third hour dropoff this year is 190,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.51 rating, down from the 0.53 to 0.56 range the prior four weeks. That demo rating was good enough to land Raw’s three hours in the top three spots among all cable shows on Monday night.

In the male 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.64, down from 0.66 to 0.73 range the prior four weeks.

In the male 18-34 demo, Raw drew a 0.27, down from the 0.27 to 0.41 range the prior four weeks.