The Butcher reveals he had tested positive for COVID-19 last September, was cleared to wrestle before match with Moxley

AEW wrestler The Butcher told Chris Jericho on the latest edition of Talk is Jericho that he faced Jon Moxley after testing positive for COVID-19 last year in the weeks leading up to the match and in hindsight believes he should not have wrestled. The match took place on the Sept. 30 edition of Dynamite. The Butcher and his partner The Blade were aligned with Eddie Kingston at the time the match took place when Kingston was feuding with then AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

“I shouldn’t have wrestled that match,” said The Butcher. “I put myself in danger. I’ve never felt anything like that in my life. It was a 10-minute match, that’s awesome. It was a 20-minute match. I had no plane ticket, I was sitting at home. Mox had just wrestled Eddie Kingston on Dynamite. It was two in the morning, I was about to take a piss, I get a text from Mox saying, ‘I think it’s you and I on Friday.’ This is Wednesday, Dynamite had just aired. All I thought was, ‘This dude is drunk.’ I wasn’t cleared, Doc Sampson cleared me, but I had to get tested. I get there, test negative, had antibodies because I had COVID. It was 98 degrees that night.”

The Butcher is the third AEW wrestler to reveal recently that they tested positive for COVID in 2020. Nick Jackson and Chris Jericho have also come out publicly and revealed they tested positive for COVID in 2020.

