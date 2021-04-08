4/8 GCW – ACID CUP 3: Day 1 including all 8 opening round matches featuring AJ Gray, Tony Deppen, Edith Surreal, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW ACID CUP 3

APRIL 8, 2021

THE CUBA CLUB IN TAMPA, FL

AIRED ON FITE.TV

Announcer: Kevin Gill

(1) CALVIN TANKMAN vs. COLBY CORINO

The two men shook hands to start the match, then the men got into mat based wrestling. The two men went back and forth, then Calvin Tankman hit a stiff chop, Colby Corino fought back with a chop of his own. Corino tried to get Tankman in a Fireman’s carry but fell to the mat under the weight of the larger man. Once both men got back on their feet, they once again traded chops and forearms.

Tankman then hit a slam and full body splash, leading to a near fall. Corino followed that up with a series of offensive moves, ending with a step up kick to the head, leading to a two count, but Tankman threw Corino off of him. Corino missed a moonsault and hit a heel kick, Corino then hit a Samoan drop for a near fall. Corino then tried a 450, but Tankman dodged. Tankman then hit a side slam for the Win.

WINNER: Calvin Tankman in 8:08

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match, Corino was added late. I wonder if these two have worked together before. The match was pretty slow and felt a little dull, but Tankman looked like a contender to win the entire tournament.)

(2) LAREDO KID vs. BRAYDEN LEE

A collar and elbow tie up started the match, Laredo Kid got wrist control on Brayden Lee, the two then went back and forth with mat based offense. Lee hit a drop kick on Kid, knocking him off the apron and onto the concrete below. Kid followed up with a top rope splash, but Lee dodged the attempt. Lee then took control, and he tried multiple pining attempts, then he hit some chops in the corner. Kid dodged and move through the ropes and hit a kick on Lee. Both men ended up on the outside, and back into the ring. Lee then dove down onto kid off of the top rope.

Kid followed that up with a springboard moonsault, leading to a pinning attempt. The two men did a Spanish fly in the middle of the ring, Lee then went to the top rope and tried the sooting star press, kid dodged and hit a DDT on Lee. Kid then hit a moonsualt with Lee in front of him and pinned Brayden Lee after that.

WINNER: Laredo Kid in 8:02

(Sage’s Analysis: Another good match, Laredo kid is the biggest star in the tournament with his recent appearance on AEW. Brayden Lee has so much upside and everyone should look out for him in the year to come.)

(3) DRAGON BANE vs. KTB

The men shook hands to start, KTB slammed Dragon Bane early and the two then ran the ropes, with DB using his speed to get avoid further power moves. KTB did finally get ahold of him and grounded Dragon Bane, the he hit offense in the corner on DB. KTB then did a held vertical suplex, leading to a near fall for KTB. Dragon Bane called for the live fans to cheer, he then tried to get some chops on KTB, but it wasn’t very effective. KTB laid in hard chops of his own. Dragon Bane hit a explosive elbow and then a springboard moonsault on KTB to the outside.

Back in the ring Dragon Bane hit fast kicks and a Spanish Fly. KTB the spiked DB for a near fall. Dragon Bane countered with a spike if his own, both men were laid out on the mat at this point. The two men got up and traded chops, then traded elbows in the corner, KTB then hit a knee on a power bomb type slam. Dragon Bane hit a suplex and Rana on KTB, DB then hit a front flip slam and he was able to pin KTB.

WINNER: Dragon Bane in 8:16

(Sage’s Analysis: The best match of the show so far. KTB’s powerhouse style and Dragon Bane’s Lucha style were perfect together. This was the first time I have seen Dragon Bane and I want to see much, much more.)

