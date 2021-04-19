4/19 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Charlotte vs. Asuka, Drew McIntyre demands answers, Backlash developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

APRIL 19, 2021

LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Adnan Virk, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-Virk introduced the show as Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: Virk’s intro was as low energy as I ever remember for the first words out of an announcer’s mouth on WWE TV.)

-They went to Virk, Graves, and Saxton on camera briefly. They hyped McIntyre’s rematch against Bobby Lashley at Backlash.

-Drew spoke in the ring about opportunity. He said when he said he’d eventually regain the WWE Title. He said that triggered wrestlers in the back. He made fun of Braun Strowman’s speaking style and mentioned Randy Orton, too. He said Adam Pearce booked him against Braun and Orton, and he came out on top. He then talked about Mace and T-Bar. He said they decided to make their name at his expense. He said he doesn’t know if they’re aligned with MVP, but he’s looking for some retribution against him. He said he was getting fired up. He asked if anyone was looking for a fight. MVP’s music played and he walked out onto the stage.

MVP called Drew allegations ridiculous. He told Drew perhaps he should start expecting the unexpected. He asked MVP if he was going to tell him he had nothing to do with the attack last night. He said Bobby Lashley recently decided to downside the Hurt Business. He said Lashley already proved he could beat him alone, so why would he ask for help. Drew said Lashley tried to get the whole locker room to take him out before WrestleMania. MVP said Mace and T-Bar have zero affiliation with the Hurt Business.

Drew dropped to ringside and approached MVP. He said maybe they could talk it out. Then Mace and T-Bar attacked Drew. They double chokeslammed him mid-ring, then left. MVP admired their work from ringside as Drew winced in pain mid-ring.

-Backstage Mace and T-Bar t0ld Kevin Patrick that they’re going to finish off Drew.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s so tough to get into Mace and T-Bar after they were so inept in Retribution, and this feels more like WWE utilizing them to fill TV time for Drew leading up to Backlash more than they are a threat to rise up the ranks.) [c]

-Back from the break, the announcers commented on a replay of Mace and T-Bar attacking Drew.

-Backstage Drew was fuming. He approached Pearce and asked for a match against Mace and T-Bar. Pearce insisted he get a partner. Drew said he wants to do things the right way or else he’s going to get a baseball. bat. Drew said he doesn’t want a partner and he told Pearce to make the match happen.

(2) THE VIKING RAIDERS vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & SHELTON BENJAMIN

The announcers talked about Erik and Ivar each coming back from career-threatening injuries in recent years. Virk said people are calling Cedric Alexander “Prime Alexander.” Ivar broke up a Cedric cover of Erik a few minutes in. Shelton and Ivar battled at ringside. Cedric back-flipped at Erik, but Erik caught him and then tagged in Ivar. Then they gave him the Viking Express finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Raiders in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I suppose having the Raiders beat Cedric & Shelton than two jobbers, but sure feels like Cedric & Shelton could be utilized better than this after their run in Hurt Business.)

-Patrick interviewed Orton backstage and asked about taking out The Fiend. Orton said The Fiend will never be seen or heard from again in WWE as long as he’s still around. He said now he will wait to see whether Lashley or McIntyre walk out with the WWE Title. He said the winner will have a target on their backs. Riddle interrupted Orton on his scooter. He talked up Orton’s nick-names, then asked what it means to be the Apex Predator. He suggested that since neither of them have titles, they could team up at RK-Bro. He said he could get him a scooter. Orton just wandered away. Riddle shrugged his shoulders. [c]

-They Pearce standing backstage texting when Orton walked up to him and said he’s sick and tired of the disrespect. He said he doesn’t know who the barefoot goofball kid is who rides a scooter, but he wants to teach “whomever he may be” a lesson. Pearce said he’d see what he can do. “Do that,” Orton said.

(Keller’s Analysis: I know he acts like a kid, but Riddle is 35, only six years younger than Orton. This could be a really fun match. Would Riddle ever have any matches if he didn’t annoy people into agreeing to fight him?)

-A video package aired on Charlotte’s return last week.

-Charlotte began her ring entrance. [c]

-Charlotte stood mid-ring with a mic in hand. She spun around. Boos were piped in. She said she came back last week simply demanding respect after everything she has given the industry. She said she didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. She said she came back apologetically herself. She said everyone in the women’s locker room was talking about her despite not being on the WrestleMania card. She said they’re all so fake to each other, pretending to like each other and dislike her. She complained about her WM match being taken from her. She said she can beat Rhea Ripley and Asuka in the same night. “That’s why they call me The Opportunity.” She said he’ll give Asuka an opportunity to wrestle her tonight and she’ll show Ripley why she is the face of the division. She said Ripley is really good, but she doesn’t have to like her. Asuka interrupted.

She entered the ring and was about to speak when Ripley walked onto the stage to her music. Charlotte asked if they are going to gang up on her. She told Ripley to watch her match later against Asuka and take notes about how great she is. She said knowing Asuka, she knows Asuka is going to beat Charlotte. Charlotte laughed and asked Asuka if she heard that. Charlotte spoke slowly and said, “I am the one who ended your streak.” Charlotte said she is going to be the one going for the Raw Title. He kept interrupting Asuka. Asuka yelled that she is going to beat her and she called her “bitch.”

(Keller’s Analysis: There are way too man instances of women calling each other “bitch” in pro wrestling these days. It has no impact anymore and just feels cheap.)

-Riddle zoomed past Orton backstage. He took a deep breath and snarled. [c]

-A graphic touted WWE having over a billion views of various social media posts WrestleMania week.

-They went to the announcers on camera as they reviewed Mace and T-Bar attacking Drew earlier. Graves said the match has been made officially, and it will be two-on-one.

(3) RIDDLE vs. RANDY ORTON

Riddle came out first. When Orton came out, the screen said Raw is the no. 1 trend on Twitter. Virk said some call Riddle obnoxious. Graves said he’s an acquired taste that eventually you find charming. He said he’s unusual with the constant stream of consciousness he spews out. Orton took Riddle down seconds into the match and locked on a side headlock. Riddle stood and powered out. Virk said people appreciate the moxie of Riddle. Riddle applied an early sleeper. Graves said Orton was in trouble. Orton yanked on Riddle’s hair to break free. Riddle applied the sleeper several times until Orton yanked his legs out from under him on the ring apron. He then tossed him into the announce desk. They zoomed in on Riddle and cut to a break. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

Riddle eventually made a comeback with an upkick and then landed a Broton. Orton countered Riddle into a superplex for a two count. Riddle surprised Orton with a leg wrap around his neck while hanging over the top rope. He had to break before five. Orton then landed a draping DDT. When Orton went for an RKO, Riddle countered with a crucifix for the upset three count. Saxton said he’s shocked. Graves said so was Orton. Virk called it astounding. Virk said it’s the biggest win of Riddle’s career.

WINNER: Riddle in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sure, it was just a leverage pin, but it still sends a message that Riddle is more than the singles wrestler equivalent of Cedric & Shelton. I was on guard for a non-finish due to Fiend or Alexa Bliss showing up in some way.)

-Pearce congratulated Sheamus for winning the U.S. Title at WrestleMania. Pearce talked about the legacy of the U.S. Title. He said John Cena, for instance, defend it every week. He said he’s not Cena, though. Sheamus asked if he was trying to embarrass him or goad him into wrestling every week. Sheamus said he would wrestle, but not with the title on the line.

-They went to the announcers at ringside to react.

-As Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made their ring entrance, Virk said “they always bring the fun.” [c]

(2) NIA JAX & SHAYNA BASZLER vs. LANA & NAOMI

Naomi and Jax battled first. Jax blocked a suplex attempt by both Lana and Naomi, then suplexed both of them at once. Baszler tagged in. A graphic plugged Alexa’s Playground coming up later. When Baszler stomped on Lana’s arm, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke walked out to their music. They showed a clip of Baszler and Jax laughing at Rose falling at WrestleMania. Then they threw to a clip of them attacking Jax and then Jax slipping on her attempt to enter the ring last week. The match just stopped in its tracks during this odd interruption as Jax scowled. Baszler reached for a tag, but Jax was so upset she dropped off the ring apron and marched after Rose and Brooke. Naomi and Lana then gave Baszler a double facebuster for the win.

WINNERS: Lana & Baszler in 5:00.

-The announcers commented on a clip of Bad Bunny & Damian Priest winning. Then they showed Bunny talking about the win and what an honor it was share to share the moment with priest, “especially being Latin from Puerto Rico.” He said he’ll remember it forever. Priest had a few words too. They spoke in Spanish and had captions throughout.

-Virk said Bunny’s 2022 tour sold out and was the most successful tour announcement since 2018.

-Graves hyped Miz TV. He said they’d be celebrating the hugely successful season premiere of Miz TV. [c]

-Miz TV: Miz and Mayrse celebrated each other. They kissed as pyro blasted. Miz plugged Miz TV and the WWE documentary on his career debuting tonight. Priest walked out to his music. Miz looked agitated. Priest said Miz is delusional. He threw to a clip of Priest yanking off Miz’s pants last week, but Miz still pinning him with his feet on the middle rope for leverage. Priest asked what kind of man brags about a win like that. Priest spoke in Spanish. Miz asked what he just said. Priest said the world saw he has no cajones last week, but he can translate with his fist if he still doesn’t understand. Maryse spoke in French. She told Priest he can have a match against Miz later. Miz looked blindsided by that idea. Priest said that’s what he’s there for. Priest rank his champagne. He said it’s trash. Miz threw champagne in Priest’s face, then left with Maryse smiling wide.

-Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston congratulated Riddle on beating Orton earlier. They talked until Riddle said silver dollar, then they yelled together excitedly, “Silver Dollar Pancakes!” [c]

-Elias sat mid-ring with Jaxson Ryder. As he began to play, Xavier interrupted playing bass guitar. Then the New Day theme played.

(3) KOFI KINGSTON (w/Xavier Woods) vs. ELIAS (w/Jaxson Ryder)

Kofi scored a near fall a few minutes in with an S.O.S. Elias blocked a huracanrana off the top rope and landed a flying elbowdrop for the win.

WINNER: Elias in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They can give Elias a win over Kofi, but it doesn’t make him any more relevant as an in-ring act for WWE. This match epitomized the sense of WWE just listlessly spinning its wheels right now in this disappointing initial post-WrestleMania stretch.)

-They showed Bliss swinging backstage with her new doll on a swing next to her. [c]