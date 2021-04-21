Jim Ross says AEW will begin touring again soon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross mentioned that AEW is going to being touring again in July. Ross also mentioned AEW is adding another show to their lineup in the near future. Right now, AEW airs on YouTube on Monday with AEW Dark Elevation and Tuesday with AEW Dark. Dynamite airs on Wednesday on TNT.

“We’re adding more content here sooner than later with another show, said Ross. “We’re getting our schedule together. Looks like we’re going back on the road pretty aggressively beginning in July. Getting back in front of a live audience is a blessing. I can’t wait. It will help everybody’s work.”

AEW has turned Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. into their base for recording live and taped episodes of Dynamite on TNT for most of the time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Credit to Fightful for the transcription of Ross’s comments.