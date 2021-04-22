FREE PODCAST 4/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-22-16) One of Lance Russell’s last interviews, legendary announcer talks Memphis, Lawler, Jarrett with Jim Valley at CAC Convention (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the April 22, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. PWTorch contributor Jim Valley hosts the “Saturday Morning Wrestling” Livecast Episode #12 fresh off a trip to Cauliflower Alley Club in Las Vegas. Included is an interview with legendary announcer Lance Russell in one of his final interviews before his death the next year. The show starts with nostalgia talk and live calls.

