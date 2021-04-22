VIP AUDIO 4/22 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): AEW and NXT viewership increases, Impact Rebellion preview, reviews of SD, Raw, NXT, Dynamite, NJPW, UFC, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a preview of Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion PPV and discuss the benefits to both Impact and AEW so far having an alliance. Then reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW Dynamite, plus analysis of the viewership in week two for both NXT and AEW on different nights. Then the latest from New Japan, UFC, and Bellator. Some of the topics explored more in depth include setback for Bianca Belair on Smackdown last week and a suggestion for going forward; dissecting the various camera angles of Jon Moxley hitting the side of the Elite trailer; Kyle O’Reilly’s search for a marketable lead babyface persona; the ridiculous women’s match finish involving a video playing mid-match on the big screen as a distraction.

