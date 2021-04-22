THIS WEEK IN IMPACT WRESTLING 4/21: Preview, analysis, and updates on all things Impact Wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Impact Wrestler of the Week: Jazz

I’m selecting Jazz as the Wrestler of the Week because her retirement ceremony was so well done. Jazz and her tag team partner Jordynne Grace walked to the ring and said a few words before being interrupted by the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Fire N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz). Scott D’Amore declared an impromptu tag team match, which saw Jazz pin Kiera after about two minutes of action. At that point, the locker room emptied and gave Jazz an ovation as she gave her retirement speech. A classy segment and well done by Impact.

Match of the Week: Josh Alexander vs. TJP

This was a terrific match put on by two of the best in Impact. The action was back and forth and featured high flying action, matwork, and unique submission holds. Alexander prevailed as the winner in about 12 minutes. These two will meet again on Sunday’s Rebellion PPV, which features an X Division Title Match featuring Ace Austin defending against Alexander and TJP.

Impact TV Results (4/15/21)…

-Josh Alexander beat TJP

-Karl Anderson beat Crazzy Steve

-Tenille Dashwood debuted her “All About Me” interview segment. The first guest was Gia Miller.

-Jazz Retirement Ceremony (After a Fire N Flava interruption and a brief match, Jazz gave a speech and was applauded by the entire locker room, who surrounded the ring).

-Jazz & Jordynne Grace beat Fire N Flava (non-title match)

-Brian Myers beat Jake Something

-Sami Callihan beat Matt Cardona

-Rich Swann-Kenny Omega Rebellion Unification Match Press Conference. The event was moderated by Josh Matthews. Rich Swann and Scott D’Amore represented Impact, while Kenny Omega, with Don Callis, represented AEW. Omega and Swann brawled at the end.

Merch Update…

Series 2 of the Impact Wrestling Micro Brawlers are now up at shopimpact.com. This set includes Ace Austin, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, Karl Anderson, and “Coach” Scott D’Amore. The cost is $21.99 for an unsigned figure and $39.99 for a signed version. Series 1 sold out quickly and I suspect this set will sell out fast as well.

Random Impact Plus Flashback Match of the Week…

A.J. Styles vs. Magnus in a World Title Unification Match (January 9, 2014)

For some reason, there were two versions of the TNA World Title at this time. After a match that involved Sting, The Bro Mans, Rockstar Spud, EC3, DJZ, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Bobby Roode, three referees and a heel Dixie Carter, Magnus (a.k.a. Nick Aldis, the current NWA World Champion) emerged as the winner. This match was interesting to watch just to see that there was a point in time when a booker thought a cast of about 80 people doing run-ins was a good idea. Let’s hope that Sunday’s unification match has slightly fewer outside participants.

Next Week…

This is the go-home week for one of Impact’s biggest PPV shows in recent memory, Rebellion, which features Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a unification match against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in the main event (which will be called by Mauro Ranallo). Impact is going all out to make this an important week. Events include:

-Wrestle Week on AXS-TV, which features the Good Brothers hosting a showing of the movie Meatballs on Friday and the broadcast debut of the Hard To Kill 2021 PPV on Sunday.

-The go-home edition of the Impact Wrestling TV show (Good Brothers vs. Decay, Tenille Dashwood vs. Susan, and Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards).

-The Rebellion Cell-Ebration on Sunday, April 25th. Cell-Ebration is a two-hour interactive virtual fanfest featuring Rich Swann, Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers, and more. The cost is $110 and includes merchandise as well.

-The Rebellion PPV on Sunday, which will be available on traditional PPV as well as streaming on FITE TV ($39.99).

-Sunday will also have the Rebellion Facebook Takeover (in conjunction with Highspots), which will feature virtual autograph signings with Jordynne Grace, Chris Sabin, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb with a K. They will also go live after the PPV for a session where fans will have a chance to purchase ring used items from the PPV and a virtual signing with Eddie Edwards (for more information, go to highspotsauctions.com).

Results of the Rebellion PPV will be available right here at PWTorch.com on Sunday night.