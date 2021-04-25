4/12 MIZ & MRS. REVIEW (Season 2, Ep. 16): Miz and Maryse announce Miz getting a vasectomy after Maryse thinks she might be pregnant, moms go topless for dating app photo shoot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MIZ & MRS. TV REVIEW

APRIL 19, 2021

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

The show opens with Miz watching baseball with Madison. The concept that Miz would like a son is introduced. Miz and Maryse facetime. Maryse tells Barbara that Morrison, who is backstage with Miz, can grate cheese with his abs. It’s a whole moment.

When Mike returns home, he asks his mom and Marjo to not hit on poor Morrison. Mike thinks the two moms should try online dating. This seems like a terrible idea. Miz and Maryse are having some kind of photo shoot. Maryse announces that she might be pregnant. Maryse wants a pregnancy test and condoms. Marjo goes to the store with Miz. She needs Imodium, which is right where the pregnancy tests and condoms are located. She catches him in the act anyway. She’s very Marjo, so it’s entertaining. Commercial.

We get an ad for Maryse’s beauty cream. Miz brings home his pregnancy tests. While waiting for the results, Miz and Maryse contemplate having another baby. They both claim they would be delighted. In reality, neither one of them wants another kid at the moment. The pregnancy test is negative. They’re both elated. “Instead of always looking for what you don’t have, you should focus on what you have,” says Maryse of the pregnancy situation.

Moving on, Miz and Maryse examine their mom’s dating profiles. They’ve both chosen terrible pictures. Maryse wants to do a photo shoot for profile pictures. The moms aren’t even remotely interested in any man that has expressed interest in them. Commercial.

For whatever reason, they have a family meeting to announce they are not having another baby. The family does the fake excitement moment when they think they’re announcing a pregnancy. Marjo suggests that Miz should get a vasectomy. Miz is in the car with Ryan Cabrera discussing the vasectomy. Ryan suggests that if Miz gets a vasectomy, then he gets to spend a week lying around and doing nothing. “I would milk it, if I were you” is Ryan’s advice.

Meanwhile, Barb and Marjo are doing a photo shoot for dating app profile pics. Marjo is making weird faces. Maryse tries to demonstrate sexy mom photos. It’s not going well, so, Miz suggests to get them drunk. Eventually both moms end up topless. Of course, Miz walks in with Monroe. Commercial.

There’s a vasectomy reveal party set up at Manor MarMiz coming back from the break. Yes, there’s a penis cake. There’s also a bunting that says “Snip Snip Hooray!” Miz is getting a vasectomy. The show ends with Maryse cutting into the cake.

