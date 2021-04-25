Kenny Omega captures the Impact World Title in victory over Rich Swann at Impact’s Rebellion PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

With AEW President Tony Khan looking on at ringside, AEW World Hvt. Champion Kenny Omega pinned Impact World Champion Rich Swann to become new Impact Champion in the main event of tonight’s Impact Wrestling “Rebellion” PPV. Omega posed with Don Callis, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows with his belts as Impact announcer Matt Striker conceded that Omega is the best wrestler in the world.

Late in the match, Omega landed a crunch wrap for a near fall late in the match followed by a leaping J-Driller for a near fall. A minute later he landed running V-Trigger knees. Swann showed late signs of life with four punches, but Omega countered with a knee. Swann surged with a suplex and went for a top rope Phoenix Splash, but Omega moved.Omega then landed a running V-Trigger followed by a One-Winged Angel for the win.

The director cut to Khan nodding and indicating he called it. Then they showed a disappointed Impact executive Scott D’Amore absorbing the ramifications of the loss.

Guest commentator Mauro Ranallo noted that Omega is now the champion of AEW, AAA, and Impact. “Have we ushered in a brand new era in the world of pro wrestling or have we just opened Pandora’s box?” asked Ranallo as the event concluded.